Knicks Injury Update: ESPN Drops Latest Mitchell Robinson Broken Pinkie Finger Take

The New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

After back-to-back sweeps of the 76ers and Cavaliers, New York is riding an 11-game winning streak. But one injury situation seems bad news for the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson broke his right pinky finger during the Eastern Conference Finals. He had surgery shortly after. For days, nobody knew whether he would be ready for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, and the uncertainty was eating at Knicks fans everywhere.

Now there’s an answer. Per Tim Bontemps, Robinson is expected to play through the broken pinky finger in his right hand. Not sitting out. Not waiting. Playing through it, brace and all, on the biggest stage of his career.

Shams Charania had already reported that Robinson underwent surgery and fully planned to suit up in Game 1 while wearing a brace on his hand.

Bontemps confirming he is expected to play through it puts the whole thing to rest. Robinson is going to be out there.

Why Mitchell Robinson Matters So Much Against the Spurs

This is not just a depth piece falling back into the rotation. Robinson brings something specific that the Knicks genuinely need against San Antonio. Victor Wembanyama is the most unique defensive presence in the league, and New York needs every physical body they can get in that frontcourt.

Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the playoffs while shooting 73.7 percent from the field. Efficient, physical, and dependable inside. That is exactly what you want available when you are going up against a seven-footer who can do everything.

Robinson’s game has nothing to do with his shooting hand anyway. He dunks, tips, crashes boards, and bodies people in the paint. A broken pinky was never going to take that away.

Knicks Get the Green Light They Needed Before Game 1

Coach Mike Brown confirmed Robinson was doing individual work at practice, while noting the medical staff still needs to officially clear him before he takes the floor in the Finals. That is the last box to check, and everything is pointing toward it getting checked.

The extra rest helped too. The Spurs and Thunder went seven games in the Western Conference Finals, which gave Robinson more time to recover after surgery than anyone initially expected.

Game 1 tips off June 3. The Knicks go in on an 11-game win streak, with their full rotation looking intact. Robinson playing through a broken pinky to be there for this moment says everything about where this team is right now.