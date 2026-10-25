Knicks Receive Significant Injury Updates Before High-Stakes Magic Matchup

The New York Knicks have a valuable opportunity to secure their first win of the 2026-27 season.

Orlando will be without Paolo Banchero, while several other players are dealing with injuries. The latest report could give New York an important advantage at Madison Square Garden.

Magic Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Magic will be without Banchero, who suffered a low-grade right high ankle sprain during Friday’s 115-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Orlando confirmed the injury after an MRI on Saturday. While the team has not announced an official recovery timetable, reports suggest he could miss four to six weeks.

Banchero’s absence is a major blow for Orlando. He averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds across the team’s first two games.

Without their leading scorer and primary creator, the Magic will need other players to shoulder more offensive responsibility.

Anthony Black is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. His potential return would provide Orlando with another option in the backcourt, but his availability remains uncertain.

Jonathan Isaac is listed out with a knee injury and has yet to play this season. Rookie Noah Penda is also out after suffering a partially torn hamstring. Izaiyah Nelson remains sidelined with an ankle injury following his recovery process.

The injury report leaves Orlando without several rotation options, increasing the pressure on Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. to help carry the load against New York.

Knicks Have a Chance to End Their Losing Streak

The Knicks enter Sunday’s matchup at 0-2 after opening the season with consecutive defeats.

They will be eager to turn things around in front of their home crowd, and Orlando’s injury problems give them a favorable opportunity to do so.

New York finished last season with a 53-29 record and established itself as one of the Eastern Conference’s strongest teams. The early results have been disappointing, but facing a depleted opponent could help the Knicks regain momentum.

Jalen Brunson will be central to that effort. His ability to control the offense and create shots should be especially important against a Magic team missing Banchero’s scoring and playmaking.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ supporting cast will also need to capitalize on Orlando’s weakened rotation.

However, New York cannot afford to underestimate the Magic. Wagner and Bane remain capable scorers, while Carter Jr. can challenge the Knicks inside.