Knicks Insider Makes Notable Jack Kayil Prediction After Summer League Debut

Jack Kayil’s first game in a New York Knicks uniform may have changed the conversation about his immediate future.

After the 20-year-old German guard impressed in his NBA Summer League debut Saturday, longtime Knicks insider Stefan Bondy suggested New York could keep the second-round pick stateside rather than sending him back overseas for another season.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Jack Kayil indeed stays with the Knicks next season rather than getting stashed,” Bondy wrote on X.

Wouldn't be surprised if Jack Kayil indeed stays with the Knicks next season rather than getting stashed. https://t.co/Hp3oIqFu82 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 12, 2026

The prediction came after Kayil scored 12 points in the Knicks’ 70-49 Summer League loss to the San Antonio Spurs while also expressing his desire to begin his NBA career as soon as possible.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, Kayil indicated his dream is to play in the NBA for the Knicks. When asked whether he expects to be in New York this season or return overseas, however, Kayil acknowledged that his future remains uncertain, saying only that they’ll “see what happens.”

Kayil Makes Strong First Impression

Kayil wasted little time showing why the Knicks traded for his draft rights.

After missing New York’s Summer League opener because of a contractual clearance issue with Serbian club Mega Basket, the 39th overall pick debuted Saturday and was one of the few offensive bright spots for the reigning NBA champions.

Coming off the bench, Kayil finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes, shooting 5-for-14 from the field and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Despite a cold start, he settled into the game by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers while flashing the ball-handling, pace and playmaking that made him one of Europe’s most intriguing young guards.

On a night when New York shot just 26.7% from the field and managed only 49 points, Kayil finished as the Knicks’ third-leading scorer behind fellow second-round pick Tyler Nickel (16) and former first-round selection Pacome Dadiet (13).

Bondy’s Prediction Comes Amid Knicks’ Roster Crunch

Whether Kayil can actually make New York’s opening-night roster is another question.

Before Summer League, SNY’s Ian Begley reported the expectation around the league was that Kayil would continue his development in Europe after spending last season on loan with ALBA Berlin, where he won Bundesliga Best Young Player honors.

The Knicks’ roster situation only reinforces that challenge.

New York has just one standard roster spot remaining under the second apron, and league-wide expectation is that the defending champions will use it to add another veteran center before training camp.

That leaves a standard NBA contract for Kayil unlikely.

If he remains in the organization this season, the more realistic path could be a two-way contract with the Westchester Knicks, allowing him to continue developing while staying within New York’s system.

Still, Bondy’s observation suggests Kayil’s strong debut may have forced the Knicks to think harder about that timeline.

NBA Summer League Could Alter the Timeline

One Summer League game won’t determine Kayil’s future.

But it offered exactly what both sides wanted after days of uncertainty delayed his arrival in Las Vegas.

The Knicks finally got their first extended look at one of the youngest players in this year’s draft class, and Kayil demonstrated the poise, shot creation and feel for the game that made him an appealing second-round investment.

Whether that translates into a two-way contract, another year in Europe or an unexpected spot on New York’s roster remains to be seen.

After Saturday, though, the conversation appears to have shifted.

Instead of asking whether Kayil belongs in the Knicks’ long-term plans, some around the team are beginning to wonder whether those plans could begin sooner than expected.