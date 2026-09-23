Knicks Issued With Sobering Truth Over Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Extension

The New York Knicks are facing a difficult decision regarding Karl-Anthony Towns’ long-term future with the franchise.

The superstar big man is eligible for a max-level contract extension, worth approximately $275 million over four years. However, should Towns sign for the full amount, the Knicks would struggle to stay below the second luxury tax apron.

Earlier this summer, James Dolan made it clear the the Knicks could spend up to the second luxury tax apron, but cannot become a second-apron team. According to Brian Windhorst, Dolan’s line in the sand means the Knicks would need to begin rebuilding the current roster if Towns signed a for the maximum he’s eligible for.

“Jim Dolan is on the record stating he’s not going into the second apron,” Windhorst said on a recent episode of ‘The Hoop Collective‘ podcast. “Now, it’s not a court of law. He can change his mind. But if the Knicks stick to the Jim Dolan edict of no second apron, and they’ve gone up to the line three years in a row and not crossed, but if they stick to that, and they sign Karl Towns to an extension that’s in the neighborhood of that $60 million he would get next year anyway, they will not be able to keep this team together.”

Towns has become a key part of the Knicks rotation in recent years. He played a vital role in helping Mike Brown’s team secure a championship last season. However, given the constraints of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, keeping Towns long-term comes with some strings attached.

Towns Reportedly Prefers to Remain With the Knicks

When speaking on a Sept. 1 episode of ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast, Windhorst reported that Towns’ current preference is to remain with the Knicks beyond his current contract.

“His preference is to extend in New York, but he can be a free agent,” Windhorst said. “I don’t want to go into a long explanation or discussion about it, but that’s just the case.”

Of course, preferences can change throughout the course of a contractual negotiation. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how things shake out between Towns and the front office, especially given Towns’ contributions this past season.

Towns Predicted to Take Contract Discount

One way Towns could ensure he remains in New York long-term is by taking a discount on his upcoming extension. In a recent article for The New York Post, Stefan Bondy predicted that Towns would follow Brunson’s lead and potentially leave $92 million on the table.

“KAT’s eligible for a 4-year, $272M max extension,” Bondy wrote. “… How much of a discount is he willing to accept? Here’s a prediction for the deal: 4 years $180M”

Towns currently has two years remaining on his current deal, with the second year being a player option. As such, there is plenty of time for both he and the front office to reach an agreement.

However, the longer negotiations drag on for, the more the rumor mill will begin to churn. Hopefully, though, things break New York’s way, and Towns continues to suit up for the franchise for the forseeable future.