Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Draws Wild Claim From NBA Analyst

Jalen Brunson has proven himself to be one of the best talents in the world. The New York Knicks guard shone throughout the team’s run to the 2026 NBA championship, winning the NBA Finals MVP trophy as a result.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, who was speaking via a July 17 episode of “First Take,” Brunson’s recent performances have “saved the NBA.”

“[Jalen Brunson] is the greatest overachiever we’ve seen in the modern era,” Smith said. “Nobody expected him to be this great, this productive, this kind of a finisher. And I’ll say it again, I think Jalen Brunson saved the NBA. I really, really do because when you talk about the NBA, everybody was caught up with Wemby [Victor Wembanyama].”

Brunson was dominant throughout the postseason. In 19 playoff games, he averaged 28.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot the rock at a 50.9% clip from two-point range and 36.3% clip from deep, averaging 21.7 shot attempts per night.

By dominating at such a high level, Brunson dispelled the notion that he was too small to be a leading force for a championship team. Furthermore, he emerged as one the greatest Knicks in history.

Knicks’ Brunson Is Not Recruiting LeBron James

Despite his rising stock and what we can assume is considerable influence within the Knicks organization, Brunson hasn’t been trying to recruit LeBron James.

“My job … is to put the ball in the hoop, try and play a little defense,” Brunson said at Fanatics Fest. “There’s people who are above me who determine who’s on the team and who’s not. I’ll leave the pitching to them.”

LeBron is currently an unrestricted free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. He would fit seamlessly into the Knicks system, while also earning the opportunity to challenge for another championship.

Nevertheless, it appears that Brunson isn’t focusing on anything outside of performing on the basketball court. It’s that level of focus and commitment that ensured he was so impactful in recent seasons.

Brunson Addresses Knicks Losing Mitchell Robinson

Even though the Knicks won a championship last season, there has still been some roster turnover. The most notable departure has been Mitchell Robinson, who signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

When speaking during the Nightcap live show at Fanatics Fest NYC, Brunson shared his thoughts on Robinson’s departure.

“I think there are pros and cons to it,” Brunson said. “Obviously, because of the second apron, we had to lose Mitch, but I would obviously love to have him back. He was a big part of what we’ve been able to do.”

Robinson was a key part of Mike Brown’s rotation last season. His rebounding will be missed. However, the Knicks will undoubtedly hope that Andre Drummond can plug most of the void, after all, he’s one of the best rebounders in history.

Still, the Knicks roster will look slightly different next season.

Fortunately, Brunson will still be leading the way, and for as long as he’s with the Knicks, you can’t rule out another run towards a championship.