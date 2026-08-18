Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Earns Surprising Ranking In Latest Point Guard List

Jalen Brunson has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA. In fact, the New York Knicks guard is arguably the best scoring guard in the league at present.

In a recent article from HoopsHype, Brunson was ranked as the fourth-best point guard in the league heading into the new season.

“Brunson led the entire postseason in scoring last year, putting up 28.4 points per game in the playoffs, to go with 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals on 46.5 percent shooting from the floor,” HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina wrote. “…Brunson is strong for his size, a master at using picks to get to open spots on the floor and hit pull-up jumpers, and is a pro’s pro at drawing fouls and knocking down free throws at a high rate.”

Urbina continued.

“All in all, Brunson is one of the best players in basketball today, and one who has proven without a doubt by now that he’s a championship-caliber first option. Considering next season will merely be his age-30 campaign, we don’t see Brunson slowing down anytime soon, either.”

For reference, Cade Cunningham (3rd), Luka Doncic (2nd) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1st) were the point guard talents ranked ahead of Brunson.

Brunson Played Through Injury in NBA Playoffs

Throughout a large stretch of the 2026 postseason, Brunson played through a wrist injury. Despite the injury, Brunson still found ways to be a catalyst for the Knicks as they embarked on a historic championship run.

During a recent appearance on the New York Post’s “New York Got Game” podcast, Brunson opened up on his mindset when opting to play through injury.

“I just knew that the opportunity rarely presents itself to be in a position like that,” Brunson said. “So I just wasn’t going to let something that seemed minor take me out. Just [do] whatever needed to be done, [then] focus on it afterward.”

Play

Despite his injury, Brunson still dominated in the postseason, averaging 28.4 points, 6.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He shot 50.9% from two-point range and 36.% from deep. Brunson also ended the NBA Finals as the league’s NBA Finals MVP.

Knicks’ Brunson Underwent Surgery On His Wrist

Earlier this summer, Brunson underwent a minor procedure to repair the damage to his injured wrist. During the same podcast experience, he detailed what his recovery process has been like.

“It’s reminded me a lot about patience, for sure,” Brunson said. “But it’s a steady process, and it’s something that, honestly, it is what it is. It’s something I attack every day. Just find a way to continue to improve.”

Brunson is expected to be cleared for basketball activities by September. As such, he’ll have plenty of ramp-up time to prepare for the upcoming NBA season. Of course, Knicks fans will hope that Brunson doesn’t run into any setbacks as he continues to navigate the healing process.

Still, with the Knicks set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night, Brunson will undoubtedly do everything he can to be at, or near, his best. After all, he’ll want to earn any advantage he can over the Sixers.