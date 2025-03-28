Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Provides Encouraging Update on His Recovery

Jalen Brunson has missed the last 10 games for the New York Knicks. The All-Star guard suffered an ankle sprain during his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.

During a recent episode of his ‘The Roommates Show’ podcast, Brunson gave an update on his recovery, and what his current routing looks like.

“I’m feeling better,” Brunson said. “Walking. I’m out of the boot. Just doing everything I can to get back…If they’re on the road, I the gym is mine, I can do whatever I want…When they’re here…I do my treatment, stuff on the table, do my rehab part where I’m doing exercises specifically for my ankle.”

Brunson continued.

“Then I’m probably going to lift. I might do a little conditioning, maybe on a bike or on the battle ropes…Then I’ll go on the court and do as much as I can…And then, usually after, I’m in the hydroworks, which is the underwater treadmill, or I’m swimming in it for conditioning reasons because obviously, I can’t run.”

Brunson is undoubtedly a core factor in any success the Knicks will have during the postseason. Ensuring that his conditioning is at a good level will be essential, as there won’t be much ramp-up time once he’s cleared to play.

Knicks Remaining Patient With Brunson

According to a March 24 report from SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are remaining patient with Brunson’s recovery. Begley noted how the franchise is keen to ensure their star player is back to 100% before clearing him for game time.

“Some big news coming out of the Knicks practice here at the facility in Westchester,” Begley said. “Tom Thibodeau saying Jalen Brunson is doing better, doing more and more in his rehab from his sprained ankle. We should get more of an official update on Brunson, maybe over this week, maybe over the weekend. But, to date, everything has been positive on Brunson…Thibodeau said that practice is probably the next step for Brunson.”

Begley continued.

“Right now, he’s doing shooting, working on the bike and working in the pool. And, Thibodeau noted that Brunson’s conditioning is very good despite that injury. So, it seems like he’s continuing to make steady progress back to the floor. One thing I do know is that the Knicks aren’t going to rush him back. Everybody involved wants Brunson at 100% health before he comes back to the court…Nobody wants Brunson at 90 or 95%. They want him all the way back on that ankle. Ideally, you get him several games under his belt before the playoffs start in mid-April.”

The Knicks have 10 regular-season games remaining. Brunson will likely play in at least half of those, especially if Tom Thibodeau wants to ensure his best offensive player is in top physical condition entering the postseason.

Thibodeau Recently Provided Next Step For Brunson

During a March 24 news conference, Thibodeau provided details of what Brunson’s next steps will be, in terms of getting cleared for returning to the rotation.

“He’s doing more and more each day, feeling a lot better, so really good progress,” Thibodeau said. “He’s not doing anything in practice yet. So, that will be the next step for him. But, he’s doing a lot of shooting. Work in the pool and work on the body. Stuff like that. His conditioning is pretty good, actually.”

There is still more than enough time for Brunson to get back on an NBA court and be ready for the playoffs. His comments on his podcast show that he’s still putting in significant work behind the scenes. Knicks fans will undoubtedly be hoping that it won’t be long until they can see their star back on the floor and tearing it up as the Knicks prepare for a deep playoff run.