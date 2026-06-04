Surprising Jalen Brunson News Surfaces After Knicks-Spurs Game 1

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been viewed as a defensive liability for most of his career, in large part due to his 6-foot-1 frame.

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, though, Brunson was a beast on the defensive end, as he stayed in front of speedy guards like Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, and also did well when switched onto Victor Wembanyama.

Remarkably, the Spurs shot 1-of-14 when Brunson was the primary defender, as the Knicks romped to a 105-95 win to take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. In the fourth quarter — when the Knicks outscored the Spurs 29-19 — Brunson did not allow any field goals as the primary defender, per Second Spectrum data.

According to ESPN’s tracking, the Spurs were 1-of-14 with Brunson as their primary defender in Game 1, including 0-7 in the second half 🔒

According to ESPN's tracking, the Spurs were 1-of-14 with Brunson as their primary defender in Game 1, including 0-7 in the second half 🔒 https://t.co/0mtiNh6TCD pic.twitter.com/e0Z90DulA1 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 4, 2026

‘Captain Clutch’ Jalen Brunson

Brunson, who scored 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, has firmly established himself as the best clutch player in the league during the Knicks’ historic run. The southpaw has scored 105 points in 15 fourth quarters thus far in the playoffs, while shooting 59% from the field and 62% from three.

He has been instrumental in leading the Knicks to a 12-game winning streak, including seven consecutive road wins by 10+ points. The Knicks are +272 over their last 12 playoff games — the best points differential in NBA history (regular season included).

Brunson also braved through a few nagging lower extremity injuries.

“I’ll be alright,” he said after his clutch performance.

NBA Finals: Knicks Take 1-0 Lead

The Knicks are now just three wins away from their first NBA title since 1973.

“Jalen, he was the MVP in the second half. He was huge for us,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said after the Game 1 win, via ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill.

“He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do, carried us home. We put the ball in his hands, and he got it done for us down the stretch.”

Despite stealing home-court advantage from the Suprs, Brunson and the Knicks had a rather stoic attitude after the Game 1 win.

“I don’t want to say calmness, but I think we know what we have to do,” Brunson said.

“I think we are a pretty together group. Be able to trust each other and still have each other’s back and know that we just have to keep chipping away, chipping away. It’s just a credit to the mentality that we have as a team.”

“I think most importantly, knowing we’re on the road, and knowing my teammates have my back, I think that’s the biggest thing in an environment like this,” Brunson added. “The trust they have in me and the trust I have in them, it’s got us to this point. I mean, I’m very thankful for them every single night we go out there together.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will now try to keep their 12-game winning streak alive in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.