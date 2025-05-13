Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Matches Amazing Kobe Bryant Record

Superstar guard Jalen Brunson once again proved why he’s the NBA’s “Clutch Player of the Year” in the Knicks‘ 121-113 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 12.

Brunson finished with 39 points and 12 assists, including eight fourth-quarter points, to guide his team to a 3-1 series lead over the defending NBA champions.

The performance was the latest instance of Brunson carrying the Knicks in the fourth quarter. Through 10 games in the 2025 NBA playoffs, the southpaw has 102 points in the fourth quarter, the most by any player in the league by a wide margin.

As a result, Brunson has matched the feat of the late, great Kobe Bryant, who tallied over 100 fourth-quarter points in two separate playoff runs in 2001 and 2003. Per the NBA, Brunson is just the second player after Bryant to achieve the feat.

Jalen Brunson: Captain Clutch 🌟 The Knicks star has 102 fourth-quarter PTS through 10 games this playoffs, joining… Kobe Bryant (2001 & 2003) as the only players with 100+ 4Q PTS in the first 10 games of a playoff run 🐍 https://t.co/W5cMUKDkG2 pic.twitter.com/TGuTTc7PKR — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2025

Already a Knicks Legend?

Jalen Brunson has been a model of consistency since joining the Knicks in the 2022 offseason. The Villanova alum already has eight 40-point games and 12 35-point games in the playoffs, making him one of the greatest Knicks scorers in history.

Brunson already has six games in the playoffs with at least 30 points and 10 assists, which is four more than Walt Frazier and five more than Patrick Ewing.

Jalen Brunson now has twice as many 30-point, 10-assist playoff games than all other Knicks in history combined pic.twitter.com/z8MvfuK4gS — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 13, 2025

Jalen Brunson is a generational playoff riser. There is literally no one in the league I’d rather have with the ball in their hands and the game on the line. Don’t take this for granted. What we’re watching is special. pic.twitter.com/nv1D96st17 — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) May 13, 2025

Furthermore, according to the Real Sports App, Brunson has logged the most 35-point games in the NBA playoffs since joining the Knicks three years ago.

Jalen Brunson has the most 35-PT playoff games in the entire NBA since joining the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/vVDcvk569t — Real Sports (@realapp_) May 13, 2025

With 17 30-point games in the playoffs, Brunson is just one shy of tying Ewing for the franchise record. That record could be one of many he secures ultimately.

Set To Break Every Knicks Record?

According to retired players Quentin Richardson and Jalen Rose, Brunson is on pace to break every Knicks franchise record.

“He’s gonna run away with all of the Knicks records,” Richardson said on NBA TV’s “Gametime” on May 12. “The way he’s able to play, and he’s allowed to play for them, he’s gonna wipe everything out.”

Rose chimed in, “I totally agree. And watching how he performs, for one of us who played in New York and knows about and-one basketball, New York point guards have always been about flash and dash. It’s almost an oxymoron to watch Jalen Brunson perform the way he does, and still puts up the numbers in a spectacular fashion.”

“It’s a joy to watch him play. He’s unstoppable in the fourth quarter, and he’s having a remarkable season,” Rose added of Brunson.

"He's gonna run away with all of the Knicks records"@QRich & @JalenRose know how special Jalen Brunson is for New York ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/A5WWAjllFN — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 13, 2025

Brunson leads all players in the 2025 NBA playoffs in points (301), which has been instrumental to the Knicks’ spectacular run. However, Brunson has urged his teammates not to take their eyes off the ball. “I don’t even think we’re playing our best basketball yet,” he said, via ESPN. “We have a team that’s still fairly new this year, and we have a long way to go be the best team we can be. There’s always time to learn for us. We’re never satisfied, and that’s the mentality.”

The Knicks are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.