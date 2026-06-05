“We had the momentum until late in that game. That’s why I said we let that one go,” he said, brushing off the loss as an anomaly.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. I have to play normal, not even good [in Game 2]. It’s just [about] doing the right things enough. When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”