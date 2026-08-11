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Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence on Injury With Candid Admission

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 23: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson opened up about the wrist injury he battled through during New York’s historic championship run, revealing just how much pain he was masking while delivering some of the best basketball of his career.

The Knicks‘ Finals MVP admitted he refused to let discomfort derail a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Brunson’s Candid Admission

New York Knicks owner James Dolan laughs alongside Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the team's championship celebration after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

GettyKnicks’ Jalen Brunson Reveals Why He Played Through Wrist Injury in NBA Finals

Speaking about gritting his way through the NBA Finals, Brunson didn’t hold back on why he refused to sit out:

“I just knew that the opportunity rarely presents itself, you know, to be in a position like that. So I just wasn’t going to let something that seemed minor take me out. So, just whatever needed to be done, just focus on it afterwards,” as per the New York Post Sports.

It’s the kind of quote that instantly becomes part of Knicks folklore. Personally, I think this admission says everything about Brunson’s mentality. He’s not just a scoring point guard; he’s the emotional backbone of this roster, and that willingness to play hurt is exactly why the Knicks trust him with the ball in crunch time.

The Injury Timeline and Surgery

GettyJalen Brunson Opens Up on Playing Through Wrist Injury for Knicks

The wrist trouble reportedly began at the free-throw line during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, when Brunson first felt weakness in his shooting hand. Despite that, he never appeared on the official injury report and continued to perform well, averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and shooting 38.9% from three in the Finals against San Antonio. He also capped it with a 45-point masterpiece in the clinching game.

Once the confetti settled, Brunson underwent surgery on July 7 at the Hospital for Special Surgery to repair a tendon issue that was “flipping and snapping” over the bone in his left wrist every time he shot. He was spotted days later with his arm in a sling, a jarring image for Knicks fans still celebrating the franchise’s first title since 1973.

Looking Ahead to Next Season

Spurs, Knicks, NBA Finals

GettyJalen Brunson Explains Why Wrist Injury Couldn’t Keep Him Out for Knicks

Brunson said his wrist would remain in a cast for roughly six more weeks before rehab begins, with a target of being ready by September. That timeline lines up well with training camp and preseason action in October, meaning New York’s title defense shouldn’t be disrupted.

Given how well Brunson performed even while injured, I’d argue the Knicks have little reason to panic, but they’d be wise to manage his workload early in 2026-27 rather than risk aggravating an already fragile wrist.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence on Injury With Candid Admission

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