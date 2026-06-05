Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Trainer Reveals Secret That Has Wemby in Trouble

Victor​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wembanyama is probably the hardest challenge any guard could have in these playoffs. But here the Knicks are, leading the NBA Finals 1-0, and their point guard seems to have been ready for this very match-up for a long time even before the series started.

Brunson had actually defeated Wembanyama earlier this year, in fact, he was the MVP when the Knicks won the NBA Cup Championship against the Spurs. Now with the title at stake, the same preparation that took him there is only being noticed ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌more.

How Jalen Brunson Trains to Beat Victor Wembanyama

Turns out, the answer starts in practice. Mark Medina reported on the specific drill Brunson’s trainer runs to prepare for Wembanyama:

“I’ve talked with (Jalen Brunson’s trainer)…they do this drill that he calls the Wemby that he like holds this gigantic broom to try to block his shots so that improves his arch. When he’s going up against Wemby it’s like a normal workout routine.”

Brunson’s trainer, Dave Williams, keeps everything grounded in fundamentals. In an interview with Mark Medina, Williams described their sessions as “very fundamental,” building around catch-and-shoot mechanics, footwork, pivoting, and high-percentage shots. The broom drill is just one piece of that, specific and intentional, built for a specific problem.

Jalen Brunson Clutch Performance in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals

Clearly,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the moment was a reflection of the play in Game 1.

With a three-point jumper from the corner, Brunson gave the Knicks a lead game and that was the final count. 30 points in total with 13 scored in the last quarter.

Even with an injury scare midway through the game, he found a way to close it out on the road, at Frost Bank Center, in the NBA Finals.

And that’s not a coincidence at all, the preparation, including the training drills that were designed around your toughest Finals opponent, is exactly the reason why he continues to produce when it matters ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌most.

Wembanyama finished Game 1 with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6-of-21 from the field, turning the ball over six times. That is the kind of performance Brunson’s training was built to force. Game 2 is tonight in San Antonio, and the Spurs will need a very different answer from their star.

If Brunson’s off-season work is any indication, finding one will not be easy. The broom drill is not a stunt. It is a game plan, and so far, it is holding up.