Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Roasted After New Magazine Cover Sparks Buzz

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ week after leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years, Jalen Brunson was almost in a different viral moment.

Even though his leadership and winning the Finals MVP have made him one of the biggest stars in New York, his teammate, Josh Hart could not help joking about a magazine cover that many Knicks fans noticed ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌online.

Josh Hart Seizes on Viral Jalen Brunson Cover

Brunson recently appeared on the cover of New York Magazine with the headline, “It’s Good to Be King.” The cover also featured the subheadline: “Jalen Brunson takes it all in.”

While the phrase was intended to describe Brunson embracing his role as the face of New York basketball and enjoying the moment after a historic championship season, Hart immediately spotted an opportunity for a joke.

Hart reacted on social media with a simple message:

“I beg your pardon….HE DOES WHAT??”

I beg your pardon….HE DOES WHAT?? https://t.co/ytINJ3Gdqs — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 24, 2026

Fans due to the very clear double entendre behind the words “takes it all in.” The initial intention was simply to describe Brunson’s soaking in of the spotlight, but it got twisted into a never-ending joking matter on Knicks’ social media ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌channels.

The Latest Example of the Knicks’ Best Friendship

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Brunson have been friends for a long time. It all began when they were playing basketball at the college level. They were part of the team at Villanova.

Over the past few seasons, Knicks fans have become familiar with Hart’s constant trolling of Brunson. Whether it is during interviews, on social media, or on their popular “Roommates Show” podcast, Hart regularly turns Brunson into the target of jokes.

Just​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ last week Hart openly demanded an apology from those critics who had doubted Brunson’s capability to lead a championship team.

While supporting his teammate, Hart surprisingly did not pretend to be all angry or serious. Rather, he made the whole thing so much fun and playful that it shows how they keep joking the other side of their friendship they keep laughing at each other even while they defend each ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌other.

The friendship was also a major part of New York’s championship run. Brunson led the Knicks to their first title since 1973 and earned Finals MVP honors, while Hart showed his three-pointer skills when the team was lagging behind in score numbers

Their shared journey from Villanova champions to NBA champions has become one of the defining stories of the franchise.