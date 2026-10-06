Knicks’ James Dolan Accused of “Getting in the Way” of Karl-Anthony Towns Extension

The New York Knicks are facing another important decision after their championship season.

Karl-Anthony Towns still waiting for an extension.

As negotiations remain stuck, Stephen A. Smith has turned his attention toward owner James Dolan, arguing that New York must show Towns respect while balancing the financial future carefully.

Stephen A. Smith Takes Aim at Knicks Ownership

Smith did not hold back when discussing the Knicks’ situation.

“Let me put everybody in New York on blast. That damn James Dolan is getting in the way again. We have some concerns.” he said via First Take.

The comments come as Towns and the Knicks remain far apart on a potential extension. Towns is eligible for a four-year deal worth around $276 million, while reports indicate New York has offered roughly $200 million, leaving a $77 million gap between the reported offer and his maximum.

Smith believes the Knicks should find a middle ground rather than making Towns feel undervalued.

“I’m not going to tell you that Karl Anthony Towns deserves the max. I understand that you got Brunson and Anunoby coming down the pike, but you don’t disrespect that man by cutting him short by $77 million.”

That is the central point of Smith’s argument. He believes the Knicks can make Towns a respectable offer without necessarily giving him the full maximum.

“It might be 225, 227, something along those lines because Brunson took a hit too. You might not like it, but it’s not disrespectful.”

Towns’ Championship Impact Cannot Be Ignored

Smith also believes Towns deserves substantial credit for helping the Knicks finally reach the top.

New York won its first championship since 1973, and Towns averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the playoff run.

“Karl-Anthony Towns has everything to do with that,” Smith said, arguing that the Knicks should show their center greater appreciation after what he contributed to the historic run.

There is also a legitimate financial argument on the Knicks’ side. Dolan has indicated that the organization does not want to cross the NBA’s second spending apron, a stance that has already affected the roster.

As we all know, due to the same constraint, Mitchell Robinson left New York for Boston during free agency.

Still, Smith believes the organization should be careful not to let financial concerns undermine its championship core. His biggest fear is that Dolan could become too comfortable after finally delivering a title.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if his mentality is all right. I delivered the chip. So now we can wait another quarter century…”

That may be the harshest part of Smith’s criticism, but it also gets to the heart of the situation. The Knicks finally have a championship-caliber core. Finding a contract with Towns that protects the team financially while still making the All-Star center feel valued could be one of the franchise’s most important decisions of the offseason.