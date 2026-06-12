Jerry Seinfeld Makes Bold Claim After Knicks Miracle Game 4 Win

Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld believes the New York Knicks‘ miraculous Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs—which he watched live from his courtside seat at Madison Square Garden—will be etched forever in New York sports history.

After the Knicks rallied back from a 29-point deficit to complete a 107-106 win, Seinfeld shared his real-time reaction with the NBA’s social media team.

“One of the greatest moments in New York sports history just happened,” Seinfeld said moments after cameras after OG Anunoby’s tip-in shot sealed New York’s win.

“And nobody here wants to go home,” added the 72-year-old legend.

Celebs Celebrate Knicks Win

Seinfeld wasn’t alone in feeling that way. Scores of other celebrities who attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals experienced a moment they’ll never forget.

“It’s impossible to put into words — this team never gives up,” superfan Ben Stiller said of the Knicks erasing a 29-point deficit.

“This was probably the best playoff game I’ve ever seen,” added Stiller.

A$AP Rocky said, “Let’s go! New York City all day, man,” while waiving a Knicks flag.

Actor Timothée Chalamet gave a special shoutout to OG Anunoby, whose block on De’Aaron Fox followed by a tip-in shot with 2.1 seconds left, sealed the Knicks’ win.

“I pray to the temple of OG Anunoby every damn night,” he said. “Let’s go Knicks!”

Elsewhere, filmmaker Spike Lee yelled out the word “Destiny” repeatedly in reference to the Knicks inching closer to ending their 53-year NBA title drought.

Knicks Not Ready to Celebrate

Although the Knicks are widely expected to win one of the next three games to capture the NBA title, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Co. have a “0-0 mindset” heading into Saturday’s Game 5 — an attitude they’ve maintained throughout their postseason run.

“Just happy that we found a way to come away with a win,” Brunson said after dropping 36 points in the Game 4 win.

“Got a lot to learn these next couple days, but our mentality has to be 0-0, the way it’s been. It has to be that way, and I feel like us moving forward with that mindset can really benefit us. But there’s nothing to celebrate. It’s not over yet, not even close.”

The Knicks enter Game 5 as 5.5-point betting underdogs on the road in Game 5, but they were also underdogs in Games 1 and 2, only to win both contests. As such, betting lines mean little at this stage of the NBA Finals.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are trying to become just the second team ever to rally back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. Star guard Stephon Castle has urged his teammates to take a one-game-at-a-time approach rather than looking too far ahead.

“…We still have belief in each other and confidence that we’re going to win the next game,” he said. “It’s still first to four. Coach Mitch said it best: We’ve pretty much dictated the winner or loser of all of these games. I think us finishing games and trying to maintain our leads has been tough for us.”

If the Knicks drop Saturday’s Game 4, they’ll get another opportunity to close out the Spurs at MSG next Tuesday. You’d better believe Jerry Seinfeld and Co. will once again be courtside.