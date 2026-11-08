Knicks’ Latest Jose Alvarado Decision Could Spell Trouble for His Role

Jose Alvarado’s place in the New York Knicks’ rotation is now worth watching.

After missing four games with an ankle sprain, the guard returned to limited minutes before being left out against Cleveland on Saturday, intensifying the backup point-guard competition.

Alvarado played 16 and 11 minutes in his first two appearances before missing the next four games with an ankle injury.

After returning, he logged just nine minutes in each of his next two outings before being ruled out against Cleveland due to a coach’s decision.

A Rotation Spot No Longer Guaranteed

Alvarado’s ankle injury opened the door for Tyler Kolek, who recorded 25 assists and just two turnovers in 57 minutes across the four games he filled in.

Since Alvarado’s return, Kolek has continued to receive opportunities.

He recorded five assists in 11 minutes against Chicago before adding five assists and four rebounds in nearly 14 minutes against Cleveland, although he went scoreless and committed two turnovers.

That stretch earned Kolek the first opportunity as the Knicks’ backup point guard.

After the Chicago game, head coach Mike Brown made his decision clear, saying, “So I’m gonna go with Tyler.”

He added that he could return to Alvarado if Kolek failed to get the job done. Brown has also stressed that every bench position is a competition and nobody’s minutes are guaranteed.

Early-Season Setback or Bigger Concern?

There are reasons not to overreact. The season is young, Alvarado returned from an ankle issue, and one DNP does not mean his role is gone. Brown may simply be rewarding Kolek while managing Alvarado’s return.

Still, the trend is hard to ignore. Alvarado went from 16 and 11 minutes in his first two appearances to nine minutes in each of his next two, then out of the rotation. Kolek’s playmaking has given Brown another option, leaving Alvarado with less room for mistakes.

Reactions to the minutes graphic reflected patience and concern. Some fans urged Alvarado to stay ready, noting opportunities can change over a long season. Others speculated Brown’s choices could be tactical or designed to evaluate other players’ trade value. No report has tied the DNP to a trade plan.

For now, Brown’s decision suggests Alvarado must earn his minutes again. His defensive pressure remains, but the Knicks appear ready to ride the hot hand. His next opportunity could matter.