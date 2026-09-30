Knicks Josh Hart Gives Concerning Update on Finger Injury: What It Means

Josh Hart has gave a concerning update on the finger injury he has continued to play through.

Confirming that surgery is no longer a realistic option during his NBA career.

The Knicks forward explained that the only remaining procedure would involve a joint replacement, which he believes would prevent him from playing basketball.

Instead, Hart plans to keep the finger wrapped while continuing to compete for New York.

Josh Hart Opens Up About His Finger Injury

The latest update came after Steve Popper shared a photo of Hart practicing with his finger taped. Popper noted that: “Josh Hart has the finger taped up again this year – said he did not have surgery.”

Hart then addressed the situation himself on X, making it clear that he does not expect another procedure while he remains an NBA player.

“There is no other surgery for me to get besides a joint replacement. If I get a joint replacement, I can’t play with it and my career is over. So it will be wrapped until I retire,” Hart wrote.

Just so I don’t got to answer this question anymore. There is no other surgery for me to get besides a joint replacement. If I get a joint replacement, I can’t play with it and my career is over. So it will be wrapped until I retire ✊🏽 https://t.co/4ACRgPTlBy — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 30, 2026

The injury dates back to the 2025 NBA playoffs. Hart previously underwent a procedure on the finger before aggravating it again ahead of the 2025-26 season. At the time, he said he expected to play with a splint rather than immediately pursue another surgery.

That makes Hart’s latest comments especially important heading into the Knicks’ title defense. The 31-year-old is expected to remain a major part of New York’s rotation, particularly after Mitchell Robinson’s offseason departure.

Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 66 games last season while shooting 41.3% from three-point range.

If you have watched previous-year New York Knicks playoff games, his rebounding, defensive activity, and willingness to make winning plays have made him one of New York’s most dependable role players.

Why Hart’s Finger Injury Matters for the Knicks

Hart’s value goes beyond his numbers. He brings energy and chemistry to the Knicks team.

His chemistry with Jalen Brunson has also become a notable part of the team’s culture, something highlighted repeatedly around their podcast and public appearances.

The consensus from the available reporting is that the finger is something Hart intends to manage rather than something expected to keep him off the court. His decision, however, confirms that the issue is not a temporary problem and will likely remain part of his playing career.

Hart is also entering the season with an unresolved contract situation. He is under contract for 2026-27 with a team option for 2027-28 and is eligible for an extension. However, Hart said there has been little movement and that he does not expect a deal to be completed before the season.