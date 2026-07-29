Knicks’ Josh Hart Claps Back at Draymond Green’s Brunson Take

Josh Hart had little interest in debating salary-cap strategy. What caught the New York Knicks veteran’s attention was something else entirely: another NBA player publicly dissecting a teammate’s finances.

“We got to normalize grown men not counting other people’s pockets,” Hart wrote Tuesday on X.

We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets https://t.co/o5pr8MWiz6 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 29, 2026

The post came hours after Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green questioned Jalen Brunson’s decision to sign a team-friendly extension with the Knicks in 2024, arguing the franchise cornerstone — not role players — should have maximized his earnings.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Green said Brunson’s willingness to leave more than $100 million in guaranteed money on the table made little sense for a player leading one of the NBA’s most valuable franchises.

“It’s the New York Knicks, bro. They can afford it,” Green said. “You ain’t got to take no discount for them to get paid.”

Green then pointed directly to Hart.

“He the top guy. Let Josh Hart or somebody else take less. They in my role,” Green said. “Guess what, Steph Curry ain’t take a penny less. And neither did Klay Thompson. I don’t know what he’s doing. That’s $100 million.”

The exchange reopened a debate that has lingered since Brunson agreed to one of the most scrutinized contracts of the NBA’s salary cap era.

Brunson’s Decision Changed the Knicks’ Financial Outlook

When Brunson became extension-eligible in July 2024, he surprised many around the league by signing a four-year, $156.5 million extension instead of waiting another year, when he could have become eligible for a five-year contract worth $269.1 million.

The decision represented $113 million in guaranteed money that Brunson declined to lock in immediately.

It was also far from symbolic.

By taking the extension early, Brunson gave the Knicks greater flexibility to maneuver around the NBA’s increasingly restrictive second-apron rules, which severely limit trades, free-agent signings and other roster-building tools for the league’s highest-spending teams.

Brunson understood the risk. Waiting another contract cycle always carried the possibility that injury or declining performance could cost him far more than the money he passed up.

Instead, the All-NBA guard prioritized keeping New York’s championship window open.

The strategy paid dividends.

The Knicks captured the 2026 NBA championship — the franchise’s first since 1973 — validating the front office’s aggressive roster construction around Brunson.

Still, even Brunson’s financial sacrifice could not eliminate every difficult decision.

Earlier this offseason, New York lost longtime backup center Mitchell Robinson to the rival Boston Celtics in free agency, underscoring the financial pressures created by the NBA’s second-apron restrictions despite Brunson’s below-market contract.

Hart Soon Faces a Decision of His Own

Green’s comments landed at an especially interesting time for Hart.

The veteran swingman signed a four-year, $81 million extension with the Knicks in 2023 and becomes eligible Aug. 10 to sign another four-year extension worth as much as approximately $131 million.

That timing gave Hart’s response additional resonance.

Rather than defend Brunson’s contract on financial grounds or challenge Green’s salary-cap logic, Hart rejected the premise that another player’s earnings should be subject to public debate.

His message reflected a broader reality around the league.

Every contract represents a different calculation involving financial security, championship aspirations, career longevity and personal priorities. Brunson concluded that sacrificing guaranteed money gave the Knicks their best chance to compete for a title. Two years later, he has both a championship ring and a contract structure that could still position him for another massive payday.

Hart now approaches a similar crossroads.

Whether he ultimately signs an extension, negotiates a different structure or waits for free agency remains his decision alone.

That, more than anything, appeared to be the point Hart was making.

Green saw a salary-cap discussion. Hart saw another player’s personal business.

And inside the Knicks’ locker room, there appears to be little appetite for letting anyone else decide where that line should be drawn.