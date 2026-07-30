Knicks’ Josh Hart Gets Blunt Response From Draymond Green

Draymond Green wasn’t letting Josh Hart have the last word.

Less than a day after the New York Knicks guard took aim at Green’s comments about Jalen Brunson’s contract, the Golden State Warriors forward responded on Threads, reviving a debate that began nearly two years ago.

“Dude waited 2 years to respond to that video from 520?” Green wrote. “Why not say it then? Let’s normalize not front running and talking while you up. Be on the same type of time AT ALL TIMES!”

The exchange traces back to Green’s remarks after Brunson agreed to a team-friendly extension in 2024. At the time, Green argued that if Brunson was willing to sacrifice financially to help New York build a contender, teammates should be prepared to do the same.

Hart finally weighed in Wednesday.

“We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets,” he posted on X.

We got to normalize grown men not counting other peoples pockets https://t.co/o5pr8MWiz6 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 29, 2026

The message spread quickly. Green answered hours later.

Warriors Star Questions Josh Hart’s Timing

Green didn’t defend his original opinion. He challenged Hart’s decision to revisit it now.

His point was simple: If Hart disagreed, why wait almost two years?

The timing is notable.

The Knicks are coming off a championship season, and Hart is approaching another important contract decision. Green suggested Hart chose to respond only after New York reached the top of the league.

Neither player mentioned the other by name. Neither needed to.

The exchange quickly became one of the NBA’s most talked-about offseason conversations.

The disagreement also reflects a broader question that teams across the league continue to wrestle with: How much should players sacrifice financially in pursuit of winning?

Brunson’s extension remains one of the most prominent examples.

The All-NBA guard signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension instead of waiting for free agency, a decision that gave the Knicks greater roster flexibility while leaving a substantially larger payday on the table.

Green praised that approach. Hart pushed back on discussing another player’s money.

Knicks’ Josh Hart Nearing Extension Eligibility

Hart’s response comes at an interesting moment.

Beginning Aug. 10, he becomes eligible to sign an extension after completing the third season of the four-year, $81 million contract he signed in 2023.

His next deal carries added importance for a Knicks team trying to keep a championship roster together under the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules.

Hart has made no secret of wanting to remain in New York. The Knicks have likewise viewed him as one of the emotional leaders of a roster built around Brunson.

Neither side has publicly discussed extension negotiations.

For now, the conversation has shifted elsewhere.

What began as an old clip making the rounds on social media has evolved into a public back-and-forth between two of the league’s most outspoken veterans.

Whether Green and Hart continue the exchange remains to be seen.

What is already clear is that neither player is backing away from his position.

Hart believes contract discussions should stay between players and their teams.

Green believes those conversations should be consistent, regardless of the moment or the spotlight.