Josh Hart never misses a chance to tweet, and this time his target was the Celtics‘ social media team.

After Boston welcomed Mitchell Robinson with a post, Hart fired back instantly. The exchange is minor drama on the surface, but it masks a real problem: the Knicks lost their paint enforcer to their fiercest rival.

Hart’s Playful Warning Shot

When the Celtics’ official Twitter handle posted “Our newest paint bully” alongside a Mitchell Robinson graphic, Josh Hart couldn’t resist. He replied, “Yo admin delete this,” a line that could easily read as a genuine warning.

Yo admin delete this. https://t.co/MtKphiexRU — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 10, 2026

But anyone who follows Hart on Twitter knows this is classic behavior. He’s one of the most online players in the league, constantly sharing his thoughts with fans.

This wasn’t hostility; it was Hart being Hart. Still, it shows the Knicks locker room hasn’t fully moved past losing Robinson to Boston.

What the Knicks Lose Without Mitch

Robinson’s departure stings because of exactly what the Celtics highlighted: his identity as a true ‘paint bully’. Over his tlog time in New York, Robinson consistently had extra possessions through offensive rebounding, turning missed shots into second-chance points that fueled New York’s championship offense.

He also served as the primary rim-protecting center whenever Karl-Anthony Towns landed in foul trouble.

New York’s Center Solution

The Knicks moved quickly, signing veteran Andre Drummond to a one-year, $3.9 million deal to fill the backup center void behind Towns. But at 33, he lacks Robinson’s explosive lob-catching and defensive mobility, meaning New York’s frontcourt depth takes a real step down.

Given the Eastern Conference’s rivalry history, this loss cuts deeper for Knicks fans knowing Robinson now suits up for Boston. In my view, Drummond can approximate the rebounding numbers, but New York’s margin for error shrinks whenever Towns sits or picks up early fouls, making frontcourt depth a storyline to watch all season.

Going forward, New York will likely rely on a committee approach in the frontcourt while asking Towns to shoulder an even bigger responsibility. The roster remains talented enough to compete for another title, but there is no denying Robinson’s departure strengthens one of the Knicks’ biggest rivals.

As for the next season, it will be interesting to see the Celtics vs. Knicks matchup. Will the Knicks use the same technique that other teams used against Mitch, popularly known as Hack-a-Mitch, and how will Robinson respond to this whole situation and play against the Knicks?