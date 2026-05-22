Knicks Receive Huge Josh Hart News After Injury Scare Vs Cavaliers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks avoided a major disaster in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after Josh Hart returned to the floor following a frightening ankle scare against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks fan immediately got concerned when in the third quarter, Hart seemed to have twisted his ankle on an awkward play and he went off the floor quickly. Luckily for New York, the veteran forward was capable of not only getting in the game but also doing well ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌again.

Josh Hart Injury Scare Silences Madison Square Garden

The scary moment happened after Hart appeared to tweak his ankle earlier in the quarter while battling for position near the basket. Despite the obvious discomfort, Hart initially stayed in the game and continued competing before eventually exiting toward the locker room.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported during the game, “Hart is checking out and going to the back. He did tweak his ankle earlier in the quarter.”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was particularly alarming as Hart had been injured earlier. But still, after falling to the floor, he didn’t stop the game effort; instead, he made impressive plays for New York on defense and offense. Such hardihood is what distinguishes Hart in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌postseason.

After spending a short period in the locker room, Hart eventually returned to the bench and later checked back into the game, giving Knicks fans a massive sigh of relief as New York is willing to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over Cleveland.

Knicks Receive Massive Boost From Josh Hart Explosion

Before the injury scare, Hart was in the middle of one of his best playoff performances in a Knicks uniform. Through three quarters, he had already tied his playoff career high with 24 points while knocking down timely three-pointers that completely changed the flow of the game.

ESPN shared during the game: “Josh Hart tied his playoff career high through 24 points in Game 2 🙌 He was 5-10 on open threes at that point. Entering the game, he was 7-28 on open threes this entire postseason.”

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks’ turnaround in shooting was huge especially after Hart was not great in shooting the threes for a few recent playoff games. In fact only one game before, New York had to rely on Landry Shamet in the last moments since Hart was having a hard time finding his rhythm.

Not only did he not give up after the ankle scare, but Hart also came back and kept providing the Knicks with meaningful minutes through his rebounding, hustle plays, and better shooting from the perimeter.

Up to the beginning of the third quarter, New York was still very much in the game against Cleveland and Hart was doing his best to play through the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌injury.