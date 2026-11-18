While the 2026-27 NBA regular season is moving thick and fast, several off-court engagements have kept some players busy. One of them is New York Knicks star Josh Hart, who has been putting his writing skills to use.

Hart signed a deal with publishing company HarperCollins, which enables him to showcase his work. Expressing his delight over the deal, Hart acknowledged that multiple works were in the making.

“Excited to share that I’ve signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers,” Hart wrote.

HarperCollins is one of the biggest publishing companies in the world. It makes Hart’s deal even more special.

Knicks Guard Signs Publishing Deal

Hart’s two books come from a place of inspiration on and off the court and how his life and career have been shaped.

The first book is named “Live to Serve” and according to the 31-year-old veteran, it is a memoir that tells his story from college at Villanova to becoming an NBA Champion.

“Basketball has given me an incredible platform, but I’ve always believed that what you do off the court is just as important as what you do on it,” Hart wrote. “My hope is that this book resonates not just with athletes and fans, but with anyone who has ever felt overlooked or wondered whether the work happening outside the spotlight really matters. Faith has played a huge role in shaping who I am as a player, husband, father, and person, and I’m excited to share that journey.”

His second book is a children’s book as Hart is a father of two. He announced that his books will be released in July 2027.

Hart is not the only active NBA player to publish a book, in fact, he is not the only one on the Knicks. Jalen Brunson has a debut children’s book on the way — scheduled for release later this Month.

Will Hart Publish More Books?

It remains to be seen how many books Hart will publish from here on. He has the inspiration and could put them in a book as he goes on. Several NBA legends have published books which have served as some sort of memory.

Hart will certainly want to be remembered as does every player but it hasn’t been an easy task toggling between his NBA career and writing a book.

“I wish I could tell you,” Hart said. “The mental battle has been kicking my a– for a couple of weeks now.”

It has been a tough year for Hart and he said that he was “not in a good headspace” despite winning the championship just a few months back. The focus still remains on the New York Knicks for Hart as he aims to help the franchise retain its title.

Hart is averaging a career-low 6.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 11 starts. It is not the biggest of numbers but his influence goes beyond the box scores.