Knicks Get Significant Josh Hart News After Game 1 Win vs Spurs

Josh Hart again proved on Wednesday why he has been the “heart and soul” of the New York Knicks since landing with the franchise three years ago.
The versatile wing scored only three points against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, yet made a huge impact in the Knicks’ 105-95 victory, finishing with 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block — including a crucial strip of Victor Wembanyama with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the win.
Hart also stole the ball from Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter, which led to transition buckets for his team. Furthermore, the Villanova alum had six massive rebounds in the final period, leading the Knicks in the category.
Josh Hart Makes History
Hart joined Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal (1995) and Larry Bird (1981) as the only player in NBA history to lead both teams in rebounds and assists in their first NBA Finals game, per OptaStats.
Josh Hart led all players in total rebounds (15) and assists (6) in his first career NBA Finals game tonight.
The only other players in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) to lead all players in rebounds and assists (includes ties) in their first career NBA Finals game are Shaquille O’Neal (1995) and Larry Bird (1981).
Knicks Take 1-0 NBA Finals Lead
Entering Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a notable concern for the Knicks was Hart’s streaky three-point shooting — he had shot 30% from deep through 14 playoff games. On Wednesday, his threes didn’t fall again, as he shot 0-of-3 from distance. Yet, he proved to be arguably the most vital player for the Knicks with his hustle, rebounding and defense, not to mention taking on the assignment of guarding Victor Wembanyama.
Hart was asked about joining Bird and Shaq in the history books.
“I don’t really don’t care about it, honestly,” Hart said, via the Associated Press.
“I’m happy we got the win. Happy I was able to impact the game. Obviously, I had a couple of shots that I felt good about that didn’t go in. How I play the game, it goes far beyond made shots, it goes far beyond box scores. Glory to God, he was able to strengthen me in moments of weakness and I was able to just go out there and just hoop.”
Jalen Brunson, who dropped 30 points, had big praise for his podcast co-host.
“That’s just who he is,” Brunson said of Hart.
“He’s always been that way. I can’t explain it. He just has a knack for doing things like that, and in crucial times, as well. It’s a credit to who he is as a player.”
The Knicks are three wins away from capturing their first NBA championship since 1973. The good omen for New York is that teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals have a 70% chance of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Knicks Get Significant Josh Hart News After Game 1 Win vs Spurs