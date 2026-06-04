Knicks Get Significant Josh Hart News After Game 1 Win vs Spurs

Josh Hart again proved on Wednesday why he has been the “heart and soul” of the New York Knicks since landing with the franchise three years ago.

The versatile wing scored only three points against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, yet made a huge impact in the Knicks’ 105-95 victory, finishing with 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block — including a crucial strip of Victor Wembanyama with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter to essentially seal the win.

Hart also stole the ball from Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter, which led to transition buckets for his team. Furthermore, the Villanova alum had six massive rebounds in the final period, leading the Knicks in the category.

Josh Hart Makes History

Hart joined Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal (1995) and Larry Bird (1981) as the only player in NBA history to lead both teams in rebounds and assists in their first NBA Finals game, per OptaStats.

Josh Hart led all players in total rebounds (15) and assists (6) in his first career NBA Finals game tonight. The only other players in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) to lead all players in rebounds and assists (includes ties) in their first career NBA Finals game are Shaquille O’Neal (1995) and Larry Bird (1981).

Knicks Take 1-0 NBA Finals Lead

Entering Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a notable concern for the Knicks was Hart’s streaky three-point shooting — he had shot 30% from deep through 14 playoff games. On Wednesday, his threes didn’t fall again, as he shot 0-of-3 from distance. Yet, he proved to be arguably the most vital player for the Knicks with his hustle, rebounding and defense, not to mention taking on the assignment of guarding Victor Wembanyama.

Hart was asked about joining Bird and Shaq in the history books.