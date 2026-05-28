Knicks’ Josh Hart’s Explicit Anti- Donald Trump Tweet Goes Viral After MSG Announcement

The New York Knicks‘ Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart has returned to the public eye for something quite outside the scope of a box score.

A straightforward negative tweet about Donald Trump from 2020 has resurfaced after Trump himself said he planned to attend an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

This is the kind of intersection only New York can offer: politics, celebrity, and the Knicks – all happening in the same timeline.

And with the team making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, every small storyline around the team is being increased many times ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌over.

Back in 2020, Hart’s post was as direct as it gets: “YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!”

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ week, Trump revealed that it was James Dolan who invited him to the Finals at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have just finished the Eastern Conference finals by sweeping the Cavaliers in four games and have extended their postseason winning streak to 11 games.

This means they are facing the Finals opposite the Thunder or the Spurs. The Western Conference path means a 3-2 lead for the Thunder who play Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Finals start on June 3 and June 5 in the West, then on June 8 and June 10 there will be Games 3 and 4 in New ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌York.

The Knicks’ Finals Road, and Hart’s Value

New York’s run has been defined by balance, pace, and toughness. The Knicks have looked deep, composed, and ruthless in closeout moments, and the numbers back it up: they have already strung together 11 straight playoff wins and are suddenly one series away from a title chance.

It is the sort of run that has revived the fan base and reminded the league that this group is no longer just a feel-good story.

Hart has been a major part of that rise. In one early stretch of the Cavaliers series, he scored 26 points and hit five 3-pointers, but his impact has always gone beyond scoring.

NBA coverage has described him as a vital role player who does not need the ball to matter, the kind of high-motor piece every Finals team needs.

If the Knicks are going to finish the job, Hart’s energy, versatility, and edge will keep mattering as much as any headline-making tweet.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ big demand for Finals tickets in New York has triggered a price surge at Madison Square Garden over the past week.

As a result of Trump’s statement, there will be more focus on and more controversy surrounding a Finals atmosphere that is turning out to be the most talked about in the NBA in recent years.