Knicks Josh Hart’s Message Sounds Like a Threat Ahead of Game 2 Vs Spurs

The 2026 NBA Finals are already delivering. The Knicks went into San Antonio and pulled off a comeback win in Game 1, erasing a 14-point deficit to beat the Spurs 105-95. Now, with Game 2 on the table, Josh Hart made something very clear.

The Knicks did not travel to San Antonio just to pick up one win and call it a good trip.

Josh Hart on Knicks’ Game 2 Mindset After NBA Finals Win Over Spurs

Speaking to NBA TV’s Chris Haynes after the Game 1 victory, Hart pushed back on the idea that the Knicks came to San Antonio just to “steal” one game.

“We didn’t come to San Antonio to get one game. I think that’s our mentality. I know a lot of times that’s when you start on the road, a lot of times that’s the mentality like, yo, let’s just go get one to get home court. For us, that’s not our mentality. Our mentality is every time we step on the court, you want to win a basketball game.”

He went further and spelled out exactly what the goal was before the team even packed their bags.

“Our goal is to go down here and get game 2, and obviously, on the flip side, their thought process is like, we’re at home, we got to defend home, and we got to go get this one. So game two is going to be a battle, it’s going to be a war. A battle of wills, really. So we got to be prepared for that. We watched film today, we’re going to go through some stuff on the court today. And I think we understand the sense of desperation we have to have tomorrow.”

What a Knicks Win in Game 2 Would Mean for the NBA Finals Series

Expressing​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ “desperation” right after a victory reflects a lot about this team’s mindset, according to Hart. They already won 12 straight playoff games and swept their last two opponents, yet it seems they still treat every next game as if they have to prove something.

Jalen Brunson gave a great example in Game 1 by scoring 30 points, 13 of which came in the last quarter, and also making a spinning jumper to lock the game with 38 seconds left. Even when the Knicks were down by 14 in the third, they managed to find a way.

If the Knicks manage to win Game 2, they will behold victory with a 2-0 series lead at the most famous basketball arena (Madison Square Garden), and the Spurs will be facing a challenge bordering on the impossible. For a team that hasn’t tasted the championship since 1973, this would definitely be a huge highlight.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 but shot just 6-of-21 from the field. San Antonio will need a much better performance from their star, and the crowd at Frost Bank Center will be louder and more locked in this time.

Hart was straightforward about it. The Knicks want two wins from this trip, and the way they have played all postseason, San Antonio has every reason to worry.