Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Photo From a Life-Changing Career Moment

Karl-Anthony Towns is looking back at a moment that changed his career.

Two years after leaving Minnesota for New York, the Knicks star has shared a photo from the instant he learned about the trade.

The throwback shows how much has changed since then.

Karl-Anthony Towns Shares New Photo From Two Years Ago

Two years ago, Towns was traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks. The trade was agreed on September 27, 2024, before being completed on October 2 because of NBA trade rules.

Towns revisited that moment, sharing a photo of himself sitting down with the caption “two years ago.”

The picture carries extra meaning. Towns spent nine seasons in Minnesota after being selected No. 1 overall in 2015. He became a four-time All-Star and helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals in 2024 before being moved.

The trade sent Towns to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick. When he returned in December 2024, Towns spoke about his connection to Minnesota. “Of course. I was here nine years. That’s a long time I had called this place home,” he said, per ESPN.

Towns built deep relationships in Minnesota and acknowledged missing the organization and its players. Yet his connection with New York has grown through the past two seasons.

From the outside, it is reasonable to view Towns as more settled in New York now.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks Role Could Grow Next Season

Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 75 regular-season games in 2025-26. He made his sixth All-Star team and won his first NBA championship.

Now, his importance could be greater. Mitchell Robinson left for Boston, while Ariel Hukporti also departed. Andre Drummond is the veteran center behind Towns.

Towns also appears noticeably slimmer entering the new season. He previously explained that he had lost weight while preparing for a potential power-forward role, and recent reports say he could again handle most of New York’s center minutes.

With fewer proven options behind him, Towns could face a heavier workload in 2026-27. His shooting, rebounding and mobility will remain central to the Knicks’ plans.