Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Predicted To Make Huge Contract Sacrifice

Karl-Anthony Towns’ future with the New York Knicks is a hot topic among the fanbase. The All-Star big man has two years remaining on his current $220 million deal, with the final year being a player option.

Towns, who was instrumental in the Knicks’ championship run last season, is now eligible to sign a supermax extension with New York. The maximum he could sign for is approximately $220 million over four years.

Of course, such a large extension always comes with risks. For a Knicks team that is hell-bent on staying out of the second luxury tax apron, Towns’ potential extension could become somewhat of an issue. That is, of course, unless he follows in Jalen Brunson’s footsteps and signs a team-friendly deal.

In a recent article for The New York Post, Stefan Bondy predicted that Towns would follow Brunson’s lead and potentially leave $92 million on the table. In doing so, Towns would be taking roughly a $20 million pay cut on his current deal, which should allow him to remain in New York long-term.

“KAT’s eligible for a 4-year, $272M max extension,” Bondy wrote. “… How much of a discount is he willing to accept? Here’s a prediction for the deal: 4 years $180M”

Of course, there’s no guarantee Towns does opt to strike a team-friendly deal with the Knicks, as he may seek to maximize his earnings on what is potentially his last major payday.

Towns Prefers To Remain With The Knicks

According to Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a recent episode of ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast, Towns’ preference is to remain with the Knicks beyond his current deal.

“His preference is to extend in New York, but he can be a free agent,” Windhorst said. “I don’t want to go into a long explanation or discussion about it, but that’s just the case.”

Given Towns’ importance to the Knicks and within Mike Brown’s system, it’s fair to assume the front office will provide Towns with an extension offer in the coming months. However, it’s unclear whether Towns has already indicated whether or not he’d be willing to take a discounted deal.

Towns Had A Huge Season For the Knicks

Last season, Towns suited up for 75 regular-season games with the Knicks. In those outings, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and three assists. He shot 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range.

However, it was during the postseason that Towns really showcased his value. During his 19 postseason appearances, the star center averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per night, hitting 45.6% of his perimeter attempts.

Furthermore, Towns dispelled some concerns about his defensive upside by anchoring New York’s primary unit. It’s clear that the current core is capable of contending for at least one more championship. Tying Towns down to a multi-year deal makes sense for the Knicks. If they can do so at a discount, then great.

Nevertheless, Towns has earned the opportunity to command a supermax contract extension. Only he can make the call on whether he’s willing to leave almost $100 million on the table to remain with the franchise.