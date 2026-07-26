Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Only Team He’s Concerned About

Karl-Anthony Towns just watched the East get rebuilt overnight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is with the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard might be a Raptor soon. Jaylen Brown landed with the Philadelphia 76ers. None of it seems to bother him.

The New York Knicks big man sat down for a new interview and got asked point blank which team scares him most heading into next season. His answer said everything about where his head is at right now, and it wasn’t about names on other rosters.

Karl-Anthony Towns Says the Knicks Are His Only Concern

When asked directly who he’s most worried about in a reshaped Eastern Conference, Towns didn’t hesitate.

“The Knicks, that’s all I need to worry about.”

The interviewer pushed further, asking about Jaylen Brown landing with the 76ers, a team built around beating his old squad in Boston.

“It’s pretty fun I mean, uh, like I said control the controllables if I worried about all the uncontrollables in my life and professionally I’d be lost in the sauce.”

Towns had one more name on his mind too. His old Knicks teammate Mitchell Robinson signed with the Celtics this offseason, and in a separate clip, Towns joked he wasn’t sure he could even look at Robinson wearing green after everything the two went through together in New York.

What This Means for the Knicks Heading Into Next Season

That same control the controllables mindset has carried Towns through a lot this year. He brushed off trade rumors back in January the exact same way, saying he tunes out speculation and stays locked on winning games one at a time.

That approach matters more now than ever. New York enters the season as the defending champion, and the league around them looks completely different. LeBron James is joining Brown and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. The Heat added Giannis. The Raptors are waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s situation to clear up.

New York’s own roster stayed mostly intact, though it did lose depth pieces. Robinson signed with Boston. The Knicks responded by bringing in Andre Drummond to back up Towns at center, keeping their championship rotation largely in place.

Towns turns 31 in November and is coming off back to back All-Star seasons in New York. If he keeps controlling what he can control, the Knicks won’t need to worry about matching everyone else’s offseason moves.

The East got scarier this summer on paper, but Towns isn’t buying into any of it. Control the controllables got him this far. Now the Knicks find out if it gets them back to the top.