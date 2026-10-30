Knicks Nation Fire Back After Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Proposal Surfaces

The New York Knicks are only five games into their title defense.

But Karl-Anthony Towns is already appearing in a mock trade proposal. A suggested deal sending the All-Star center to Miami for Bam Adebayo and Tim Hardaway Jr. has drawn a strong response from Knicks fans.

Knicks Fans Reject Towns Trade Idea

One account questioned the timing, writing: “5 games into the season and Bleacher Report is making Karl-Anthony Towns mock trades. Has everyone forgotten what he did in the playoffs last year?”

Another fan warned, “If this trade happened, there would be a riot in NYC.”

One account argued against the fit, stating, “Bam can create his own shots & collapses the floor spacing significantly for brunson. Maybe if the Knicks still had Julius Randle to trade for bam, but definitely not kat”

Another was certain the move would not happen, writing, “No way Leon Rose does that trade”

A fan questioned the return, posting, “THJ gets no run here. So Knicks trade for a lesser player?”

One account urged calm, saying, “Truly hilarious. Everyone needs to calm tf down the knicks are fine”

Truly hilarious. Everyone needs to calm tf down the knicks are fine — Matt (@Ma_tt_1) October 30, 2026

Another asked, “Why even post this BS”

One fan made their feelings clear with, “Stop it please”

Towns Remains Central to Knicks’ Plans

Towns was central to New York’s title run, averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 19 playoff games. He averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds in the regular season.

His shooting stretches defenses and opens driving space for Jalen Brunson, while his rebounding anchors the frontcourt. Adebayo is an excellent player, but his fit beside Brunson raises the spacing concern fans highlighted.

Towns is also producing early this season, averaging 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds through five games.