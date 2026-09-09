Knicks’ Landry Shamet Spotted Pursuing an Unexpected Career Outside Basketball

It is very strange to see any basketball player pursue a second career away from basketball, and most players either train or prepare for the next season in the offseason.

But this Knicks guard has been building something completely different away from the basketball court.

Shamet was recently spotted at the U.S. Open, pursuing a passion that he has developed seriously over the past several years.

Landry Shamet’s Surprising U.S. Open Role

According to New York Post reporter Christian Arnold, Shamet was spotted Tuesday night in the photo pit at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the quarterfinal between Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro.

The Knicks guard was taking photographs alongside credentialed photographers covering the tournament.

The New York Post reported that he first became interested in photography around five years ago and has since fallen in love with the craft. He began working with the USTA in 2024 and has returned to the U.S. Open, where he photographs matches alongside professionals.

Shamet has also shared some of his U.S. Open work on Instagram. He previously noted that he took his photographs with a Sony a7R V, showing just how seriously he has taken the hobby.

USTA photographer Jen Pottheiser has also been impressed with Shamet’s development. “His action photos are really tremendous,” Pottheiser told the Associated Press, while describing Shamet as “a student of photography here,” as per the New York Post.

Why Shamet Still Matters to the Knicks

Shamet remains an important part of New York’s plans. The Knicks agreed to bring him back on a four-year, $24 million contract after his contribution to their championship season.

Shamet averaged 9.3 points and made 2.0 three-pointers per game during the 2025-26 regular season while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

If you have followed last year’s Knicks playoffs, his importance became even more noticeable. He averaged 6.0 points in 19 games while shooting 47.5% from three-point range.

One of his biggest moments came in the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland. Shamet hit the tying three-pointer during the Knicks’ comeback from a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit in Game 1 and ultimately shot 11-for-12 from three during the series.

I think his ability to provide scoring, defend within the team’s system, and step into bigger moments makes him a useful piece of New York’s championship defense.

For now, though, Shamet is proving that there is more to his career than basketball. While the Knicks prepare for another title run, their guard appears to be quietly developing a second profession behind the camera.