Knicks Legend Sends Message On Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Don’t Break Up The Family’

The New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns have been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

Towns, 30, is eligible for a contract extension worth up to $276 million. However, given the Knicks’ current roster and James Dolan’s directive to avoid the second luxury tax apron, negotiations have stalled. Towns would need to take a discount to remain in New York; however, the size of that discount appears to be the sticking point.

As such, the Knicks have reportedly halted all extension talks until after the upcoming season. Unfortunately, that news broke publicly before it had been relayed to Towns himself.

“It was news to me,” Towns told reporters upon learning of the Knicks’ decision. “Very disappointed to say the least. Let’s state the obvious: It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle.”

In a recent episode of his ‘7 PM In Brooklyn‘ podcast, Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts on the current situation.

“So, it was smart to dead the conversation,” Anthony said. “Now, how you deaded the conversation is the problem. I can’t find out on Twitter if that’s what happened…So if that’s the case (Towns learning from the media that the Knicks paused negotiations), then that’s a communication thing right there. [The Knicks] dropped the ball on that one for one. You don’t let that get outside. So again, I don’t know that. The only thing I’m saying is you don’t break up the family. That’s all I’m going to say. You don’t break up the family.”

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Knicks And Towns Predicted To Figure Things Out

According to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the most logical outcome to Towns’ current situation is that he’ll reach an agreement with the Knicks.

“Logic indicates the Knicks and Towns will agree to an extension,” Bondy wrote. “They make the most sense for each other. Like Simon & Garfunkel or The Beatles.”

Towns was vital for the Knicks during their run to the 2026 NBA Championship. It’s highly unlikely that they’d willingly let him leave the franchise. However, some difficult negotiations are likely on the horizon, as they look for a compromise that makes sense for everyone involved.

Knicks Could Be Towns’ Best Option

Bondy then continued by sharing information he’d received from multiple NBA front office executives and agents.

“The consensus responses were twofold: 1) Free agency stinks for players nowadays, and 2) the Knicks likely value Towns more than the rest of the league does,” Bondy wrote. “Those are bad developments for Towns’ leverage, but he does hold a $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season, which swings the power dynamic back toward the player.”

Towns has a player option on his contract for the 2027-28 season. As such, he could opt out this summer and become an unrestricted free agent. For that reason, the Knicks can’t afford to wait too long after the season ends before re-engaging Towns; otherwise, they’ll risk losing him for nothing.

Hopefully, Bondy is right, and an extension will be agreed to so that Towns and Jalen Brunson can continue chasing a second championship in New York.