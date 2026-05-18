Knicks Have Major Disadvantage vs Cavaliers Ahead of Conference Finals

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. This time, they will have the home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden. But it is highly likely that they are already facing a problem that might disturb them.

The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers with a clean sweep on May 10 and have been idle since then. So, by the time Game 1 against Cleveland is going to start on May 19, it will mean not playing any competitive game for nine whole days. Knicks may have got the opportunity to rest and prepare, but resting and getting into the rhythm are two very different ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌things.

Why the Knicks’ Long Layoff Is a Genuine Concern

Meanwhile,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Cavaliers had just played two consecutive seven-game series. They were able to push their way through a very tough series with the Toronto Raptors and then even against the number one-seeded Detroit Pistons, winning a dominant Game 7 blowout, 125-94, on May 17. That is less than 48 hours before Game 1 at MSG.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ theory, that sounds like a disadvantage for Cleveland. In fact, they are very much going into this series as the team that is most ready, most confident, and has the types of game reps that no drill can even come close to.

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all gone through a war. They don’t have to guess ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌anymore.

The Knicks have not faced a real defensive possession in more than a week. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the group have been shooting in empty gyms and running through scout. That is not the same as being tested.

Coach Mike Brown acknowledged the concern, saying the team would “find a way to stay consistent,” but he also admitted long layoffs come with real worries about staying sharp.

There is also the injury factor. OG Anunoby strained his hamstring in the Philadelphia series and missed Games 3 and 4. The extended break gives him a better shot at returning, but he is not confirmed healthy heading into Game 1. Cleveland’s rotation, by contrast, is clean across the board with no significant injury concerns heading into the series.

Cavaliers Block NYC Fans From Buying ECF Tickets at Rocket Arena

Cleveland​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also made a significant change regarding ticket purchases for their home games. Buyers of primary market tickets to the ECF games at Rocket Arena are limited to those having billing addresses in specific areas of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. That New York part doesn’t mean New York City. It is the very western part of the state, at about 6.5 hours from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Manhattan.

The Cavaliers have framed it as a homecourt protection move, and Rocket Arena has been loud all postseason. They want to keep it that way.

Fortunately​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ for Knicks supporters, the first two matches of the series will be played at MSG so the home advantage won’t be a concern for them. However, if the series is prolonged to six or seven games and New York has to finish it in Cleveland, it will be very challenging for the Knicks since the venue will be heavily favoring their opponents from the very beginning. The Knicks are eager to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

On the other hand, Cleveland team is determined to finish the long wait of Donovan Mitchell era to reach the Finals. The first game is scheduled for May 19 and the issue of rust will be decided ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌soon.