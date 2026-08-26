Knicks Veteran Makes Major Revelation About His Future With the Team

The New York Knicks are coming off the kind of season the franchise had dreamed about for decades.

After ending a 53-year championship drought, the focus now shifts toward keeping the group that made history together.

One of New York’s most important veterans has made his preference for the future clear, offering Knicks fans a significant update as the organization looks to defend its title.

Josh Hart Wants to Stay in New York

It is somewhat good news for Knicks fans, as Josh Hart has made his desire to remain in New York clear. The extension-eligible world champion told Yahoo Sports Daily that he wants to continue his career with the Knicks, with the comments shared by Caroline Fenton.

Asked directly whether he wanted to stay in New York, Hart did not hesitate.

“Yeah, absolutely. You know, like I’ve always said, New York is a home for me. And they’re giving me some of my best years of my career. So it’s definitely a place I want to stay at and, you know, hopefully retire.”

Hart also reflected on finally reaching the ultimate goal with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

“I remember I was thinking like, you know, like, this is obviously we did it. Like, this is something that we’ve, we’ve jumped about. You know, I was thinking about it and, when you’re a kid individually, and then for us the last three, four years, we’ve been working and trying to reach that goal and to do it in the city.

And to do that has been amazing. And it’s been a whirlwind sense. But, I’m happy all day to do that with, you know, friends and my brothers.”

Why the Knicks Need Hart

If you are someone who follows Hart’s journey, his value goes far beyond his box-score numbers. He has become one of the Knicks’ biggest chemistry builders, and an unselfish style that fits perfectly around Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and New York’s other stars.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while also making 100 three-pointers. In the playoffs, he raised his impact even further, averaging 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

His Finals performance also showed why he remains so valuable. Hart averaged 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists across five games against San Antonio while shooting 40% from three-point range.

He delivered some enormous moments, too. In Game 3, Hart exploded for 16 points while shooting 4-of-7 from three, while Game 5 saw him produce 13 points and 11 rebounds, including three made threes.