Knicks Legend Issues Strong Message Before Donald Trump’s MSG Visit

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 2-0, they will play at MSG in Game 3 of the NBA Finals – and this will be the biggest event this arena has witnessed in many years.

With President Trump stating that he intends to be there, one ex-Knick has a very definite view on how the fans will treat him.

Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire, who spent five seasons in New York and averaged 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in a Knicks uniform, recently weighed in on Trump’s plan to attend Game 3. Stoudemire, inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, did not hold back.

Amar’e Stoudemire Says Knicks Fans Will Welcome Trump at MSG

“Oh, man, he’s going to get a standing ovation. That’s the United States president. He deserves all the respect that we can give him,” Stoudemire told TMZ Sports this week.

“It’s a tough job to take on to be the President of the United States. And so, you know, he deserved all the respect. So I think the Knicks fans will show respect Monday night to the president if he does come to the game.”

Clearly,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Stoudemire does not really care about how things look. However, not everyone in the basketball community shares this view. Stephen A. Smith from ESPN even went as far as to say he would be against Trump coming to the game because he felt the visit would distract people from the basketball itself.

Also, the fans’ watch party near MSG was canceled after the Secret Service ordered a change in security, and fans felt disgruntled because they did not get the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tickets.

Trump Set to Make History as First Sitting President at NBA Finals

Trump​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ confirmed that he would be attending the game after Knicks owner James Dolan personally invited him. NBA commissioner Adam Silver mentioned that he had known Trump as a Knicks fan even before politics.

The Spurs come to Madison Square Garden after losing both games in San Antonio, with Wembanyama still struggling to adapt to New York’s defense. Victor’s late turnover in Game 2 was a perfect illustration of the Spurs’ issues so far, it’s a team with the talent to compete but not yet the execution to win.

Regardless of whether Madison Square Garden boos or stands and applauds Trump, the series will be remembered for what took place on the basketball court.

The Knicks have moved one step closer to ending their 53-year championship drought, and the Spurs are nearly out of opportunities to stop ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.