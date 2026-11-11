Knicks’ Mike Brown Gives Encouraging Josh Hart Update

The New York Knicks have won six out of seven games to get back to a 6-4 record through the first eighth of the season, and have begun to look a lot more like themselves in doing so. But one area of concern has been Josh Hart, who remained out on Tuesday, his third missed game this season, with an ankle injury. Hart is averaging 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists to start the year, though he has struggled with his shooting, at 38.6%.

Turns, out, though, that Hart missed Tuesday’s blowout, 117-85 win over the hapless Bucks with an illness, and not the ankle issue. That’s very good news for the Knicks–give Hart some Tylenol next time out, and he should be ready to play.

Said coach Mike Brown after the game: “From what they told me, if he was not sick he would play tonight.

Knicks Benefitted From Early Struggles

Generally speaking, Brown also said that the early struggles with the Knicks’ season-opening three-game losing streak now feels beneficial. It showed the defending champs that doing the little things still matters even if you’re got a championship ring, and probably hardened them up for the run they’re on now.

The house was not burning down for us. I actually said it and I had to be careful saying it because I did not want to get my house egged or anything like that. I liked our start because it was competitive, and there were certain small things we weren’t doing well, but it reminded us how hard this was going to be. … I think those types of struggles throughout the course of the year build character if you handle it the right way for when the real season happens, which is in April, May and June.”

The Knicks will get a playoff rematch on Wednesday as they face the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.