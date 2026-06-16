Knicks Star Mitchell Robinson Makes Important Parade Announcement

The New York Knicks are still celebrating their historic NBA championship. Mitchell Robinson, the beloved 7-foot-1 center who helped New York capture their first NBA championship in over 50 years, just made one of the most uniquely “Mitch” announcements in franchise history.

And true to form, it had nothing to do with a speech. It had everything to do with his truck.

New York Knicks Star Mitchell Robinson Could Go Full Mitch Mode for the Parade

Right after the Knicks sealed their Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Robinson was approached by reporters and asked about the upcoming championship prade

“I just got asked to put my truck in it so I’m gonna be really excited,” Robinson told reporters. “I’m putting my truck in the parade so I’m just ready to see what it’s like.”

Mitchell​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Robinson’s monster truck is pretty much a Knicks celebrity now for anyone who doesn’t know. This custom raised pickup truck has been seen after major playoff wins, and people have actually surrounded it on the streets of New York. Well, now it’s going to be at its biggest venue – driving down the streets with a championship ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌trophy.

Knicks Fans Go Absolutely Wild

Twitter lost its mind. The reaction was a perfect blend of love, chaos, and pure New York energy.

One user said: “Knicks fans seeing the opportunity to burn the truck down 💀”

One noted: “Getting a ring shooting 2/75 from the free throw line has to feel good 😂”

One commented: “Forget the bus, put the trophy in the truck.”

One user said: “Most players say ‘I’m ready to celebrate with the fans.’ He said the most Mitchell Robinson version of it.”

One noted: “Mitch has been planning this since the second round.”

One commented: “He’s not joining the parade. He’s about to BECOME the parade.”

One user said: “Knicks fans might destroy it — he better watch out 😭”

One noted: “Bro is looking at Knicks fans like they’re zombies 😂”

What This Means For Mitchell Robinson

Aside​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ from the laughter, this instance bears genuine significance. Robinson had just signed a four-year contract worth $60 million and will be an unrestricted free agent after the end of the season.

He is one of the Knicks players with the longest tenure, and the parade could be one of his last moments as a Knick.

The Knicks championship parade is set for Thursday, June 18, starting at 10 a.m. ET near Battery Park, rolling through the iconic Canyon of Heroes up Broadway, and ending at City Hall.