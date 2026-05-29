Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Injury Update Reveals Troubling Pattern Before NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are going all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the city is making a lot of noise about it.

However, just as the celebration was in full swing, the injury report featured a familiar name.

Mitchell Robinson’s right pinky finger is broken, and a return date cannot be given at this time. The fact that his injury is to the same hand that has given him trouble in the past makes it a very tough pill to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌swallow.

Mitchell Robinson’s Right Hand Injury Timeline

Robinson’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ right hand has taken quite a beating. He broke his right hand in a game against the Washington Wizards in 2021, had to undergo surgery with a metal plate being put in, missed four to six weeks and the next time, two years later, he fractured a bone in the right thumb, once again, against the Wizards, missed five weeks, and continued playing with the injury for a time before he finally sat ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌down

Now it’s 2026, and the same hand is hurt again. This time, the right pinky. Robinson got tangled up with several Cavaliers with 5:25 left in the second quarter of Game 4, ended up on the floor, and pulled his right hand away when a teammate tried to help him up. He stayed in and played on, which is admirable, but that pattern is exactly what makes this scary.

Because he did the same thing in 2023. Played through the pain right after it happened. Still missed five weeks.

Mitchell Robinson NBA Finals Status and What It Means for New York

Injury​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stats for a non-operative pinky fracture indicate that the average time out of play is 3.5 games, which is about nine days. However, if surgery is needed, the figure goes up to 15.6 games or approximately 34 days.

The math does not feel very comfortable for the NBA Finals that will begin on June 3.

During 13 playoff games, Robinson has posted 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 14.2 minutes per game while leading the league with 73.7 percent shooting from the field.

Of course, those are numbers of a backup center, but his contribution is not really reflected in the box score. He ranks among the top offensive rebounders in the league and his size provides the Knicks with a different option in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌paint.

The Knicks could find themselves at a disadvantage against either the Oklahoma City Thunder, who feature Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, or the San Antonio Spurs, who have Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet. None of those matchups get easier without Robinson available, which is why his status matters more than his role suggests.

That said, Robinson is not a shooter or a ball-handler. If the fracture is minor and he can tape it up and manage the pain, there is a real chance he plays. The door is not closed yet.

The Knicks have been here before, navigating without Robinson in big moments. They know how to adjust. But going into a Finals with this hanging over the rotation, right when everything felt like it was coming together, is not the start anyone wanted.