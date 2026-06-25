Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Future in Doubt After Latest ESPN Revelation

The New York Knicks entered the offseason hoping to keep the core of their championship roster intact, but that task may not be as straightforward as expected.

Fresh concern emerged after ESPN insider Brian Windhorst suggested Mitchell Robinson’s return is far from guaranteed, raising fresh questions about New York’s frontcourt plans and salary cap strategy heading into free agency.

Brian Windhorst Casts Doubt on Robinson’s Knicks Return

The Knicks have spent the past week making a series of draft-night trades designed to trim salary and remain below the NBA’s restrictive second apron, signaling that financial flexibility remains a major priority this summer.

During an appearance on ESPN, Windhorst revealed there is now a legitimate chance Robinson could leave New York in free agency.

“There is a real possibility that they won’t keep Mitch Robinson,” Windhorst said.

He expanded on why the situation has become so complicated.

“The Knicks are working on it. They made several different moves to free up about $4 million in airspace under the apron. There’s a possibility they may trade off another player to save some money. They’re trying to figure out Mitch Robinson, but I would say it’s not a guarantee that it will work.”

Windhorst then put a percentage on Robinson’s chances of staying.

“I would say Mitch Robinson is 50/50… maybe 51/49 to come back.”

He also explained why Robinson presents such a difficult evaluation despite being one of the league’s premier defensive centers.

“He’s a bit of a polarizing player because he’s had some health issues and he hasn’t been able to play starter’s minutes. So do you give him starter money?”

We went rapid-fire around the horn with @WindhorstESPN on players, teams, and destinations. Full interview ⬇️ https://t.co/QEOeNvXVIj pic.twitter.com/RrNWBJNWLf — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) June 25, 2026

Lakers Loom as Potential Threat in Free Agency

Uncertainty​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ continues to surround Robinson’s future despite New York reportedly making re-signing him their major offseason priority following the championship run. Retaining him now, however, seems to hinge on the availability of financial resources and his market value at the same time.

Los Angeles Lakers have often been mentioned as the possible destination for Robinson in case he decides to become an unrestricted free agent.

They need to add a defensive-minded big man, however, Robinson’s history of injuries might make the bidding uncomfortable for him.

Multiple lower-body injuries over the past several seasons have limited his availability, while the Knicks carefully managed his workload throughout their title campaign by restricting his minutes.

When healthy, Robinson remains one of the NBA’s elite rim protectors and offensive rebounders, making him an attractive option for contenders.

At the same time, teams must weigh that production against the risk of committing significant money to a player who has rarely logged full starter’s minutes consistently.