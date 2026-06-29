Knicks Linked to 3-Time NBA Champion Amid Mitchell Robinson Likely Exit

The New York Knicks have emerged as a possible spot for 3-time NBA champion Kevon Looney in the wake of Mitchell Robinson’s expected departure.

Per insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Knicks view Looney, who averages 11.9 rebounds PER 36 minutes in his career, as the ideal replacement for Robinson.

“New Orleans is expected to decline its $8 million team option for next season on veteran center Kevon Looney, which could establish Looney as a potential replacement for Mitchell Robinson if the title-winning Knicks are unable to re-sign their in-demand backup center,” read a report from the “Stein Line” newsletter.

“The Stein Line revealed earlier Friday that the Nets have joined the Lakers on the list of expected suitors for Robinson once the marketplace opens. Knicks coach Mike Brown worked closely with Looney as a Warriors assistant.”

Knicks to Lose Mitchell Robinson?

As the report noted, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have emerged as aggressive suitors for Robinson, who played a key role in the Knicks’ NBA title run.

The Knicks, who are adamant to remain under the second apron of the luxury tax, are reportedly preparing for the inevitability of losing Robinson, who is expected to command anywhere from $15-$20M as a free agent. Per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, it’s “unlikely” that their longtime defensive anchor will return next year.

“Heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season,” Bondy wrote on X last week. “He’s longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent. Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible.”

Knicks Enter Big Offseason

Robinson addressed his free agency in a recent interview with WGNO (h/t New York Basketball on X),

“We can see what happens. It would be great, try to do it, try to run it back again, try to go back-to-back… Defending champs, so we’ll, that’s very a possibility,” he said.

Besides Robinson, the Knicks also have to deal with the free agency of Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet. They’ve already taken care of Jose Alvarado, re-signing the veteran guard to a three-year deal worth $14M.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Knicks have approximately $14M to fill four remaining roster spots before hitting the second apron. Based on those projections, it seems likely they will not only lose Robinson, but also Shamet. SNY’s Ian Begley remains optimistic that the Knicks can try to keep one of Robinson or Shamet.

“This is a question that will hang over this offseason until it’s explained to the fan base,” Bagley wrote recently. “Every title team loses players. But this situation is different because the Knicks can spend the money to retain Robinson and Landry Shamet.

“By staying under the second apron, they will have to choose one or the other.”