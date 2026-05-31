Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Issues Vulgar Warning to Haters Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the entire city is locked in. After sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, everything felt perfect heading into the biggest stage.

But just days before Game 1, Mitchell Robinson took to Instagram with a message that got a lot of people talking, and it came with some context that made it hit even harder.

Mitchell Robinson Fractured His Hand and Already Had Surgery

Per Bondy, Robinson is dealing with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. He has already undergone surgery, and the plan is for him to play in Game 1 wearing a brace.

“Mitchell Robinson’s injury identified: He suffered a fracture of his 5th metacarpal, league sources told The Post. Robinson underwent surgery and hope is he plays Game 1 of the Finals.”

Robinson then took matters into his own hands, quite literally, and posted on Instagram.

Robinson wrote for trolls: “The ones that want to see me down and hurt all I gotta say for you is f*k you ✌️…”

Robinson did not explain anything specific, but the tone made one thing clear: he is not stepping away from this moment.

What Robinson’s Injury Means for the Knicks in the NBA Finals

Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is clearly not allowing this to slow him down, but the worry is definitely there. In fact, this is hardly the first time that his right hand has caused him problems.

He injured that hand in 2021, had a metal plate put in, and then he broke his right thumb in 2023. And now it is the same hand again, but a different bone.

The problem is the timing. Generally, a surgery on a fracture like this means several weeks on the sidelines. The Finals start June 3 against the San Antonio Spurs, so the player doesn’t have much time.

Robinson has, in fact, been very effective this postseason. He is making 73.7 percent of his shots, which is a playoff best, during the 13 games he has played.

In less than 15 minutes off the bench, his scoring and rebounding averages are 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds respectively. What he does in defense with shot-blocking and on the offensive rebounds in limited time are really things that are quite difficult to replace.

If he is kept away from the game, then Karl-Anthony Towns would have to shoulder the frontcourt work, with Ariel Hukporti being around for the minutes as well.

Robinson during the season was putting up 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on 72.3 percent shooting.

The Knicks need him, even if he is only at 80 percent. That brace, in fact, could even be one of the key accessories for this whole run if he manages to get through the seven-game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Finals.