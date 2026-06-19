Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Plans Take Unexpected Turn After Dolan Comments

The New York Knicks may not be ready to let Mitchell Robinson walk away after all.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday on Get Up that the Knicks have already engaged in “some level of cursory negotiations” with Robinson’s camp, a notable development after owner James Dolan publicly declared the franchise would avoid crossing the NBA’s punitive second apron.

“Their front office is reporting to work today with a list of things to do,” Windhorst said. “They’ve got to figure out a way to keep Mitchell Robinson on this roster.”

Windhorst added that he would be surprised if New York ultimately failed to find a way to retain the veteran center, even if it requires temporarily venturing into the second apron.

The new report underscores the increasingly complicated decisions facing the defending NBA champions as free agency approaches.

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James Dolan’s Second Apron Comments Cast Uncertainty on Knicks Roster

Appearing earlier this week on WFAN’s The Carton Show, Dolan made his feelings about the second apron abundantly clear.

“There’s certain things in the NBA that you’d have to be suicidal to do,” Dolan said. “One of them is the second apron. Cannot go into the second apron.”

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Knicks currently sit approximately $13.2 million below the second apron.

Re-signing Robinson and reserve guard Landry Shamet could push New York over that threshold, triggering severe roster-building restrictions under the collective bargaining agreement.

Second-apron teams lose significant flexibility, including the ability to aggregate salaries in trades, send cash in transactions and take back more salary than they send out in deals. Teams that remain above the second apron also risk having future first-round draft picks frozen.

Those penalties carry enormous implications for a franchise that built its championship roster through a series of aggressive trades.

Mitchell Robinson Proved Indispensable During Championship Run

If there is one role player who could justify ownership reconsidering its position, it may be Robinson.

The longest-tenured Knick played a pivotal role during New York’s run to its first NBA championship since 1973.

Despite averaging only 3.6 points in the NBA Finals, Robinson produced 5.6 rebounds, including 3.0 offensive boards per game, while anchoring the second unit defensively.

His impact often extended well beyond the box score.

In Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs, Robinson grabbed 10 rebounds in only 20 minutes, including a critical late offensive rebound after Josh Hart missed a free throw with 25 seconds remaining. The extra possession forced San Antonio to foul and effectively sealed New York’s championship-clinching victory.

During the regular season, the Knicks outscored opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the floor, according to Marks.

Leon Rose Faces Delicate Balancing Act

Because the Knicks hold Robinson’s Bird rights, they can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

The question is whether they are willing to absorb the financial and roster-building consequences that could follow.

Windhorst suggested New York may be prepared to do exactly that.

“I think there’s a chance the Knicks are going to go into the second apron to figure out a way to keep Mitchell Robinson,” he said.

Whether that means living above the second apron for years is another matter entirely.

For now, however, the early negotiations indicate one thing clearly: the Knicks consider Robinson far more than a luxury. They view him as a championship piece worth fighting to keep.