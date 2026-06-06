Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Confirms If He’s a Donald Trump Supporter

Is New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump?

Earlier this week, a TikTok user suggested that Robinson would be extra motivated to perform well in front of the POTUS, who is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

In response, Robinson wrote, “You ain’t lying brother,” hinting that he was indeed an avid supporter of Trump.

Mitchell Robinson on Donald Trump

It turns out Robinson may have been trolling.

On Saturday, he wrote the following on social media:

“I’m not a supporter Im just trolling and my pinky not broken.”

Many fans thought Robinson was being facetious, especially since he made light of his legitimately broken pinky.

It’s worth noting that Robinson, who refers to himself as “Big Country,” has previously professed his support for Trump through several posts on his Instagram. Notably, he posted a picture of a Trump flag fixed to his pickup truck last year, as seen below.

Donald Trump to Attend Game 3

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that he plans to attend Game 3 on Monday at Madison Square Garden and may also turn up for Game 4 on Wednesday. The native New Yorker has spoken glowingly about the Knicks, praising Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the entire unit amid their historic 13-game winning streak.

“I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time,” he said at the White House on Thursday.

“And I’m also a Jim Dolan fan — he’s a nice guy. He’s been wanting to win an [NBA title] for a long time; he’s a competitive guy, and he’s got a team that’s amazing.

“I don’t think they’ve lost a playoff game. Can you believe it?” Trump said of the Knicks.

Though some Knicks fans plan to boo Trump if he attends Game 3, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended his status as a lifelong fan and urged the crowd to welcome him.

“Before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said of Trump.

“I’ve been with the league for a long time. I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden, and he actually appeared in one of our ‘I love this Game’ spots when I was running NBA Entertainment years ago.”

“I think sports in particular is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver continued.

“It creates a sense of belonging. We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

The Knicks are 1.5-point betting favorites to claim a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals on Monday. No team has rallied back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, let alone the Finals. As such, the Knicks could be on the brink of capturing their first NBA title since 1973.