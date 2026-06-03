Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson’s Positive Injury Update Feels Like False Hope

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are in San Antonio, just a few hours away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

It is a big moment for the franchise and for its fans. But one injury storyline has been overshadowing everything, even though the series hasn’t even started yet.

Mitchell Robinson fractured his right fifth metacarpal, underwent surgery, and has been listed as questionable for Game 1.

He arrived at practice without a right hand, which got a lot of people excited. But there is reason to pump the brakes a little here.

Mitchell Robinson’s NBA Finals Injury Timeline

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is unclear exactly how Robinson broke his pinky, but a video showed him holding his left hand after grabbing a rebound in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Shams Charania later revealed that Robinson was injured at his home during the Knicks’ off week, but the complete information is still not ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌clear.

Coach Mike Brown confirmed Robinson has only been doing individual work at practice, with the medical staff needing to sign off before anything changes. He shot the ball, dribbled, shook some hands. That is a good start. But it is not the same thing as being ready for an NBA Finals game.

That is the part the positive headlines are quietly glossing over. There was no contact work visible in any of the practice footage. No boxing out, no physical battles under the basket. For a center, that stuff is the whole job

Why Robinson Matters So Much Against Victor Wembanyama Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has played an integral part in New York’s playoff push, offering rim protection, rebounding, and adding frontcourt depth, together with Karl-Anthony Towns. Knicks might be able to play a game without him for some team. But for the Spurs, it is a completely different ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌issue. Victor Wembanyama is not a normal matchup. He is 7’4″, he blocks shots from angles that should not be physically possible, and he can step out and knock down threes. You need bodies near the rim to even attempt to slow him down. Robinson, healthy, is exactly the kind of strong, physical presence who can make Wembanyama work for his touches in the paint.

Medical experts watching the practice footage pointed out that while Robinson has dribbled, shot, and shaken hands, whether that holds up under NBA Finals pressure is a completely different question. A free throw is not a battle for position against Wembanyama. The two are not comparable.

The footage from practice was encouraging on the surface, but it did not show what the Knicks actually need from him, and that gap is worth worrying about heading into Game 1.