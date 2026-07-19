Knicks Receive Intriguing Moussa Cissé Update After Mavericks Decision

The New York Knicks officially saw their pursuit of Moussa Cissé come to an end Saturday when the Dallas Mavericks matched the restricted free agent center’s two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet.

Not necessarily forever.

While Dallas’ decision keeps Cissé off the market for now, the Mavericks still face several roster decisions before opening night, leaving a narrow—if unlikely—path for the Knicks should circumstances change.

Mavericks Match Knicks’ Offer

New York structured the offer sheet as a two-year, $4.7 million contract that gave Dallas a relatively inexpensive decision to make.

The first season carries a salary of roughly $2.2 million, with half of that amount guaranteed. The second year, worth approximately $2.5 million, is non-guaranteed.

Dallas ultimately decided that it was a price worth matching.

The move came after several NBA analysts praised the Knicks for targeting one of the league’s more intriguing developmental rim protectors.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks called it an “under-the-radar” signing, while NBA analyst Nate Duncan wrote, “Love it!” in response to the offer sheet.

Salary Cap Experts Outline the Only Remaining Scenario

Once Dallas exercised its matching rights, the Knicks lost the ability to acquire Cissé via trade.

Salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron explained why.

“The Knicks cannot trade for Moussa Cissé now that his offer sheet is matched,” Gozlan wrote on X.

“There would be one exception: They could sign him if he’s waived.”

Marks added that Dallas now has 16 players on standard contracts, with Cissé the only player whose 2026-27 salary is not fully guaranteed.

According to Marks, Cissé’s first-year salary remains guaranteed for only half its value if he is waived on or before Sept. 1. The remainder becomes guaranteed on Oct. 1.

Marks also noted that because Dallas matched the offer sheet, Cissé cannot be traded without his consent for one year and cannot be traded to the Knicks during that period.

That means waivers—not a trade—represent New York’s only conceivable path to acquiring him.

Mavericks Still Have Time to Open Roster Spot for Cissé

Whether Dallas ever reaches that point remains uncertain.

The Stein Line’s NBA insider Marc Stein cautioned against drawing conclusions about the Mavericks’ crowded frontcourt immediately after news broke that Dallas had matched the Knicks’ offer sheet.

Speaking on the DLLS Sports podcast, Stein noted that the Mavericks still have time to reshape their roster before the regular season.

“If this was September 19th, then I think we could look at it and say, ‘Yes, there’s a logjam that needs to be addressed,'” Stein said. “Or maybe even August 19th.”

Instead, Stein pointed out that Dallas is still exploring additional moves.

“We know Daniel Gafford—they’re still fielding offers on him,” Stein said.

Stein also noted previous reporting that Dallas would prefer to trade Klay Thompson rather than negotiate a contract buyout, adding that more roster moves could still come before training camp concludes.

“I just think it’ll be a lot easier to answer those questions when we know that the moves for the offseason are really done,” Stein said. “It makes little sense to me to proclaim them done.”

For now, Dallas’ frontcourt includes Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, offseason acquisition Santi Aldama, rookie Morez Johnson Jr. and Cissé.

Knicks Continue Their Search

For New York, the broader objective remains unchanged.

The Knicks entered the offseason looking to add a young developmental center after Ariel Hukporti departed for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, New York first explored trades for Pelicans center Yves Missi and Hornets big man Moussa Diabate before pivoting to Cissé in restricted free agency.

None of those pursuits has yielded a new addition.

Dallas’ decision to match the offer sheet suggests the Mavericks value Cissé enough to keep him.

Still, with roster decisions remaining before opening night, the Knicks’ chances have shifted from plausible to remote—not impossible.