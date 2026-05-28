Former Knicks NBA Champion Fires at Donald Trump With Harsh Reality Check Before Finals

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a big deal when the New York Knicks finally made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

The Knicks, who are currently holding an 11-game postseason winning streak after having just swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, have their eyes on the West for their Finals opponent. This is a moment where everyone wants to be part of it.

President Donald Trump, among the few making noise about the game, told the media he might even attend the Finals game at Madison Square Garden, since Knicks owner James Dolan personally invited him. ‍ ‌‍ ‍‌ ‍

According to TMZ, Bill Bradley, the Hall of Fame forward who won two championships with the Knicks, had something to say about that.

Bill Bradley’s Message to Trump Before the New York Knicks Finals

Bradley, who also spent 18 years as a United States Senator after his playing career, was straightforward when asked about the president’s potential attendance.

He told TMZ: “If [Trump] goes to the game, he has to realize he is second fiddle. He’s the president of the United States, but at an NBA Final, if he attends, he’s second fiddle. He’s not first.”

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Bradley made clear where his attention is, and it isn’t on political sideshows.

He added: “We’ll see what he does. Quite frankly, I don’t give a s*** what he does. What I care about is what the team does, and whether we get to the top of the mountain.”

Why This Knicks Run Means Everything

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ you reflect on how long Knicks supporters have been anticipating, that sentence really brings you back to the reality of things.

The franchise has not celebrated a championship since 1973, the same year when Bradley himself was the one who lifted the trophy on the floor. Now, after more than fifty years, the team is once again in the spotlight.

If Trump attends, he would become the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled at MSG on June 8 and June 10, with the Knicks set to host whichever team comes out of the Thunder-Spurs series out West.

With the help of Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, Bradley won two titles in 1970 and 1973 with New York. Not many people would understand the significance of this organization to a city as much as he does. Besides, his message was straightforward: the Knicks are the main event, not the list of ‍visitors.

The ‍Finals start on June 3. No matter what goes on in the crowd, the Knicks have to win four more games to break one of the longest championship droughts in NBA ‍‌history.