Knicks Make NBA History After Game 2 Win Over Spurs in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are two wins away from ending a championship drought that dates back more than five decades after edging the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 20 points despite a difficult shooting night. Victor Wembanyama responded with 29 points for San Antonio, but the Spurs fell short after a late comeback attempt.

The victory gave the Knicks a 2-0 series lead as the Finals shift to Madison Square Garden. It also added another chapter to what has already become one of the most successful postseason runs in franchise history.

New York Knicks Join Historic Company With 13-Game Playoff Winning Streak

The biggest takeaway from Game 2 is the history the Knicks continue to make.

New York has now won 13 consecutive playoff games, becoming just the second team in NBA history to achieve that feat in a single postseason. The only other team to do it was the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, who won 15 straight games on their way to the NBA championship.

The Knicks also recorded their eighth consecutive road playoff victory, tying the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers for the longest road winning streak in a single postseason.

Head coach Mike Brown acknowledged the accomplishment but credited his players after the win.

“I’m not that smart. You got to have good players that carry you,” Brown said.

New York’s current run has put the franchise in rare territory. The team has not lost a playoff game since April 23 and now owns one of the longest postseason winning streaks in league history.

The Knicks also became just the third road team in NBA Finals history to win the first two games of a Finals series. The previous teams to accomplish that feat were the 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets. Both went on to win the championship.

History is also on New York’s side in another category. Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals are 32-5 all-time.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Face Historic Challenge

Despite the loss, the Spurs had opportunities to even the series.

San Antonio erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and briefly grabbed the lead before the Knicks closed the game in the final seconds.

Wembanyama finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. However, one late turnover proved costly.

After securing a rebound in the final seconds, Wembanyama attempted an outlet pass that went off teammate Stephon Castle’s back and into Brunson’s hands. The sequence led to the decisive free throw that gave New York the lead.

Following the game, Wembanyama accepted responsibility.

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” he said. “We didn’t play great as a team. We needed to win that game. This game was ours.”

He also reflected on the mistake and its impact.

“Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course,” Wembanyama said. “Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

The challenge ahead is significant.

No team in NBA Finals history has ever recovered from a 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games at home. The Spurs now head to New York needing a response in Game 3 to keep their championship hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden carrying momentum, history, and a chance to move within one win of the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night in New York, where the Knicks will look to extend their historic postseason run and take full control of the NBA Finals.