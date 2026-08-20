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Knicks Get Massive Good News Ahead of NBA Title Defense

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Jalen Brunson is the fourth second-round pick to win Finals MVP

The New York Knicks are attempting to become the first team in nine years to win back-to-back NBA championships. They may already have a head start in their quest to keep the Larry O’Brien Trophy in New York.

Per Canada Sports Betting, the Knicks face the lightest travel schedule of all 30 teams entering the new season—a decisive edge that could help them weather the 82-game gauntlet unscathed and successfully chase a championship in the playoffs.

Given basic geography, these figures make sense. New York sits in a dense cluster of nearby markets—including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington and Toronto—significantly cutting travel miles compared to more isolated or West teams.

Knicks Get Massive NBA Title Boost

“New York projects for 35,135 miles of travel this season, 30th of 30 teams, just behind the Raptors (35,454 miles, 29th),” read the report.

“The Knicks’ longest single trip of the season is actually a home game, a 2,500.3-mile flight Denver makes into Madison Square Garden on January 11.

“New York plays in the Atlantic Division, the lightest-traveling division in the NBA.

“The Atlantic averages 38,157 miles per team, well below the Southwest Division’s 49,349-mile average, the heaviest in the league.”

For context, the New Orleans Pelicans are slated to travel 20,000 more miles than the Knicks, while the Miami Heat will travel 12,000+ more miles than Jalen Brunson and Co. The disparity in travel time could prove to be a huge factor if and when the Knicks and Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Heat face off in the postseason.

Rank

NBA Team

Projected Travel Miles

30

New York Knicks

35,135

29

Toronto Raptors

35,454

28

Washington Wizards

35,743

27

Chicago Bulls

36,229

26

Detroit Pistons

36,380

25

Charlotte Hornets

36,969

24

Atlanta Hawks

37,092

23

Indiana Pacers

37,245

22

Brooklyn Nets

37,595

21

Cleveland Cavaliers

39,351

20

Boston Celtics

41,283

19

Philadelphia 76ers

41,320

18

Milwaukee Bucks

42,348

17

Orlando Magic

43,532

16

Los Angeles Lakers

43,717

15

Phoenix Suns

44,639

14

Dallas Mavericks

44,775

13

Oklahoma City Thunder

44,790

12

Golden State Warriors

45,657

11

Memphis Grizzlies

46,097

10

Portland Trail Blazers

46,330

9

Houston Rockets

46,396

8

Minnesota Timberwolves

47,310

7

LA Clippers

47,452

6

Miami Heat

47,888

5

Denver Nuggets

47,922

4

Sacramento Kings

48,638

3

Utah Jazz

49,291

2

San Antonio Spurs

53,948

1

New Orleans Pelicans

55,531

Knicks Ready to Go Back-to-Back?

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson knows that he and his teammates will have a target on their backs from opening night, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It will be different, for sure,” Brunson said in July, via New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

“Obviously, for the first eight years, I went through disappointment, obviously losing at the end of the season,” he continued. “And now winning, I think it’s an even bigger challenge. Now, it’s a target on your back. Now, players and teams have changed. They’ve gotten better. So, how are we going to evolve as a team?

“How are we going to figure out what’s the next step for us? And that’s going to be a really big, important question coming in the training camp: How are we going to be better? How are we going to literally look at the trophy, know that was last year, and then forget about it? And so, it’s going to be a very interesting training camp to see where our minds are at. But I’m excited for the challenge.”

The Knicks lost Michell Robinson in free agency, but replaced the big man with Andre Drummond. They managed to retain Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson, two other key pieces from their championship-winning team. Oddsmakers have given the Knicks the third-shortest odds to win the title, behind the Thunder and Spurs.

Sai Mohan covers the NBA for Heavy.com. Based in Portugal, Sai is a seasoned sportswriter with nearly two decades of publishing experience, including bylines at Yardbarker, FanSided's Hoops Habit and more. More about Sai Mohan

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Knicks Get Massive Good News Ahead of NBA Title Defense

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