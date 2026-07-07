Report: Knicks Receive New Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Training Camp

The Knicks are still living off their first championship in more than fifty years, and Jalen Brunson was the reason it happened. He walked away from the Finals as MVP after beating the Spurs.

Turns out that run cost him more than anyone knew at the time. Now the details are out, along with a recovery plan the Knicks can build a summer around.

League Sources Update Jalen Brunson’s Recovery Timeline

James L Edward of The Athletic reported that Brunson’s injury, barring setbacks, is not expected to linger into training camp.

“Brunson’s injury, barring setbacks, isn’t expected to linger into training camp, per league sources,” Edward reported.

Brunson dealt with pain in his left wrist and forearm throughout the playoffs and never let it show. He had surgery to fix the issue, and the early word is that his timeline should not bump into the start of the season.

Ian Begley of SNY broke the news:

“Correction: Jalen Brunson played through discomfort in his left wrist/forearm area during playoffs and NBA Finals. Injury will be surgically repaired. Tweet above has been updated with the correct wrist/forearm. Apologies for the error. He’ll be rehabbing/recovering for at least 2 months”

Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds across the five game series against the Spurs while dealing with that pain. He capped it off with 45 points in the closeout win, a Knicks Finals record.

What This Means for Brunson and the Knicks

Brunson played through this pain for the entire Finals run. He still finished strong enough to win MVP and help end a title drought that stretched back over five decades for this franchise.

A two month recovery starting now puts Brunson on track to be cleared in September. Training camp usually opens late that month, so the timeline gives him real room before the season starts.

Nothing in these reports suggests Brunson will miss regular season games. The surgery is happening now specifically so it does not carry over into the next campaign at all.

Brunson has dealt with wrist issues before in his career, so this is not new territory for him or his training staff. The Knicks can afford to be patient here given what he just delivered.

Brunson had surgery to fix a lingering wrist and forearm injury, with a two month recovery window ahead of him. The Knicks now spend their offseason as champions, waiting on their captain to heal before the real work of defending the title begins.