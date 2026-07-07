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Report: Knicks Receive New Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Training Camp

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2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Knicks are still living off their first championship in more than fifty years, and Jalen Brunson was the reason it happened. He walked away from the Finals as MVP after beating the Spurs.

Turns out that run cost him more than anyone knew at the time. Now the details are out, along with a recovery plan the Knicks can build a summer around.

League Sources Update Jalen Brunson’s Recovery Timeline

Knicks Learn New Details About Jalen Brunson's Injury Recovery

GettyKnicks Learn New Details About Jalen Brunson’s Injury Recovery

James L Edward of The Athletic reported that Brunson’s injury, barring setbacks, is not expected to linger into training camp.

“Brunson’s injury, barring setbacks, isn’t expected to linger into training camp, per league sources,” Edward reported.

Brunson dealt with pain in his left wrist and forearm throughout the playoffs and never let it show. He had surgery to fix the issue, and the early word is that his timeline should not bump into the start of the season.

Ian Begley of SNY broke the news:

“Correction: Jalen Brunson played through discomfort in his left wrist/forearm area during playoffs and NBA Finals. Injury will be surgically repaired. Tweet above has been updated with the correct wrist/forearm. Apologies for the error. He’ll be rehabbing/recovering for at least 2 months”

Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds across the five game series against the Spurs while dealing with that pain. He capped it off with 45 points in the closeout win, a Knicks Finals record.

What This Means for Brunson and the Knicks

Jalen Brunson

GettyJalen Brunson’s Left Wrist Recovery Takes Positive Turn, Per League Sources

Brunson played through this pain for the entire Finals run. He still finished strong enough to win MVP and help end a title drought that stretched back over five decades for this franchise.

A two month recovery starting now puts Brunson on track to be cleared in September. Training camp usually opens late that month, so the timeline gives him real room before the season starts.

Nothing in these reports suggests Brunson will miss regular season games. The surgery is happening now specifically so it does not carry over into the next campaign at all.

Brunson has dealt with wrist issues before in his career, so this is not new territory for him or his training staff. The Knicks can afford to be patient here given what he just delivered.

Brunson had surgery to fix a lingering wrist and forearm injury, with a two month recovery window ahead of him. The Knicks now spend their offseason as champions, waiting on their captain to heal before the real work of defending the title begins.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Report: Knicks Receive New Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Training Camp

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