Knicks Receive New Update After Landry Shamet Exits With Leg Injury

Game 5 of the NBA Finals carries massive weight tonight. The Knicks lead the series 3-1, and a win in San Antonio would hand them their first championship since 1973. The Spurs need a response in a hurry.

San Antonio came out hot and built an early cushion at Frost Bank Center. But midway through the night, the story shifted away from the score and toward the Knicks bench, where some tough news landed fast.

Landry Shamet Goes Down With Apparent Knee Injury

Landry Shamet drove into the lane for a layup in the fourth quarter, with Julian Champagnie defending him closely. He got the shot to go in, but landing awkwardly seemed to catch his right knee in a bad spot.

NBA insider Steve Popper caught the moment right away. He wrote, “Shamet clearly hurt after layup. Had to intentionally foul to get out of the game.”

Shamet actually stayed on the floor for a few possessions after the play. He even attempted a three pointer before the discomfort got the better of him and forced him toward the bench.

He limped noticeably on his way to the locker room. The Knicks were trailing by double digits at that point, so losing a steady bench shooter only made matters worse for New York.

The good news is Shamet did return to the bench area later, walking with a noticeable limp but moving under his own power. That alone hints the injury may not be season ending, though nothing is confirmed yet.

What Shamet’s Injury Means For Knicks Bench Depth

Shamet has quietly been one of New York’s better bench options all postseason, knocking down threes at a high clip. Earlier in the fourth, he hit a quick triple that cut the Spurs lead to six.

Karl-Anthony Towns already picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, which limited his minutes. Losing Shamet too would stretch Mike Brown’s rotation even thinner during a game New York badly needs.

Without Shamet, expect more minutes for Jose Alvarado and Miles McBride off the bench. Both bring energy, but neither replaces the spacing Shamet provides when his jumper is falling.