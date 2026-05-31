Knicks Get Good News on Mitchell Robinson’s Impact Ahead of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks received an encouraging update regarding Mitchell Robinson’s potential impact ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson recently underwent surgery after suffering a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, according to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy. The injury raised questions about his availability and effectiveness entering a Finals matchup that will feature San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama.

While Robinson’s status for Game 1 remains a key storyline, former NBA player Quentin Richardson suggested the injury may not significantly limit the Knicks center if he can take the floor. His comments came as New York continues preparing for its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Quentin Richardson Sees Mitchell Robinson as Key X-Factor for New York Knicks

Speaking on SportsCenter, Richardson explained why Robinson could still play a major role despite recovering from finger surgery.

“I think he has the ability to be an X factor in this series,” Richardson said.

Richardson pointed directly to Robinson’s expected defensive responsibilities against Wembanyama, who has led the Spurs to their first Finals appearance since 2014.

“Obviously, like Vinny said, he’s going to spend a lot of time on Vic and he has six fouls to spend on him,” Richardson said. “He has a lot of aggressive and bumping and banging and going on with him.”

Richardson added that Robinson’s physical style could help New York make life more difficult for San Antonio’s franchise centerpiece.

“He’s gonna be out there to be a physical presence on Victor to try and wear him down to try and get him tired and do things like that,” Richardson said.

Robinson’s offensive rebounding was another area Richardson highlighted.

“So his offensive rebounding is a huge thing for the Knicks,” Richardson said.

The veteran analyst also expressed little concern about the injury affecting Robinson’s overall game.

“The hand thing is not a big deal to me because he’s not shooting no jumper,” Richardson said. “I’m not worried about his shooting or anything like that. So I don’t see it as a big deal so far.”

Mitchell Robinson’s Health Remains Important for New York Knicks Depth

Robinson’s injury comes at a critical time for New York.

The 28-year-old serves as the Knicks’ primary backup center and one of their top defensive players. During the postseason, he has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while providing rim protection and second-chance opportunities.

His value extends beyond the box score.

According to postseason data cited before the Finals, New York’s offensive rebounding rate rises significantly when Robinson is on the floor. The Knicks also lead all playoff teams in second-chance points per game.

The injury remains somewhat unusual because the exact cause has not been publicly disclosed.

Knicks coach Mike Brown said the fracture did not occur during a game or practice.

“For me, I’m always going with whoever is available today,” Brown said. “And he didn’t practice today. So we’re getting whoever we need ready to go.”

Brown added that he is focused on player availability rather than injury details.

“I don’t want to know, just let me know if he can play and when he can play,” Brown said.

Teammates continue to emphasize Robinson’s importance to the roster.

“Mitch is very important to us,” OG Anunoby said. “Amazing player. It’s unfortunate what happened, but I’m sure — just take it day by day now.”

Karl-Anthony Towns also expressed confidence in the team’s ability to adapt while Robinson works toward a return.

“We have to prepare,” Towns said. “And we’re preparing every single day for whatever the situation may be.”

The Knicks enter the Finals with additional recovery time after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. That extended break could prove valuable as Robinson continues rehabilitation ahead of a matchup with Wembanyama and the Spurs.

If Robinson is cleared to play, his defensive presence, rebounding, and physicality could be among the most important factors in New York’s pursuit of its first NBA championship since 1973.